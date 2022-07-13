ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Roman Reigns Not Featured In Advertisement For WWE Extreme Rules

By Joseph Lee
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE is advertising their October PPV, Extreme Rules, and Roman Reigns is not included with the advertised superstars. Those featured on the ad include Bobby Lashley, Seth...

wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Wrestler Corroborates Vince McMahon Rape Allegation

Back in 1992, former WWE CEO Vince McMahon was accused of rape by the first-ever female WWF/WWE referee, Rita Chatterton, and those accusations have resurfaced in the wake up the controversy currently surrounding McMahon and his company. Now, a former WWE wrestler has corroborated Chatterton’s story. In a new article by Abraham Riesman with New York Magazine’s Intelligencer, Leonard Inzitari (ring name Mario Mancini) backs up Chatterton’s claim that McMahon assaulted her.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

They Did! Two Former WWE Stars Have Gotten Married

Congratulations! Wrestling is a complicated industry as you have no idea when the wrestlers are going to be able to find free time for anything outside of the ring. The wrestlers are on the road almost constantly and romantic relationships can be even more complicated than anything else. Some wrestlers have figured it out though, even while working for different promotions.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
MMAmania.com

Amanda Nunes ‘wasted’ first Julianna Pena fight: ‘Everything was so bad in that camp’

Amanda Nunes is feeling in significantly better physical shape ahead of her big rematch with Julianna Pena at UFC 277. Pena shocked the world at UFC 269 in Dec. 2021 with one of the biggest upsets in mixed martial arts (MMA) history. Tasked with the consensus greatest female fighter of all time, “The Venezuelan Vixen” did the unthinkable and stopped the dual-division champion in round two with a rear-naked choke submission (watch highlights).
DALLAS, TX
wrestlingrumors.net

Fan Called Police On Happy Corbin For Murdering Rey Mysterio

He got the point across. The Coronavirus changed the way the world worked for a long time but things are mainly back to normal. What matters most is that the health issues and worries have mostly gone away, but it is also nice to see some of our old ways of life coming back. That includes wrestling, with one wrestler now being able to tell a story about the pandemic days.
PUBLIC SAFETY
wrestlinginc.com

Top WWE Star Hits Liv Morgan With An RKO On A Boat

The “RKO Outta Nowhere” meme may no longer be a thing, but Randy Orton’s finishing move being used in real-life settings is something that has remained just as popular as ever, even amongst his peers. A video was recently shared on social media by @PWUnlimited showing the...
WWE
MMA Fighting

Post-fight brawl leaves MMA fighter with broken jaw, ruptured eardrum: ‘They were chasing me with bricks and rods’

Chaos erupted at Matrix Fight Night 9 this past Friday in New Delhi, resulting in criminal charges filed against fighter Abdul Azim Badakhshi and a ban of Afghan fighters. Local MMA fighter Srikant Sekhar, who was victorious early on the fight card against Sumeet Khade, was cheering teammate Seth Rosario in a post-lim bout when he said he was harassed by Afghanis in the crowd after calling out Zahor Shah in his post-fight interview. Sekhar accuses Badakhshi of sucker-punching him as he left the arena moments after Khade was victorious in his bout.
PUBLIC SAFETY
wrestlingrumors.net

Other Side: Two SmackDown Stars Seem To Turn Good This Week

It’s a change. With so many wrestlers on the WWE roster, it takes something special to make you stand out. This could be based on how someone looks, how well they can speak or what kind of character they have. If you find a mixture of all of them, you might be onto something, but at some point a change is needed. That was the case again this week, with two changed at once.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Big E Reflects On ‘Sobering’ News He Was Given By Doctors

Big E suffering a broken neck earlier this year was something that shocked and saddened the wrestling world, and while he has thankfully been able to avoid surgery, he was told just how serious it could have been. The former WWE Champion landed directly on his head when taking a...
WWE
ComicBook

Released WWE Star Shows up on AEW Dark

The newly taped episodes of AEW Dark in Orlando, Florida presented a familiar face for those who watch WWE NXT, as a released NXT star is now wrestling under a different name in AEW (via JJ Williams). Not too long ago WWE released Troy 'Two Dimes' Donovan from the company, who was one of Tony D'Angelo's henchmen at the time. Donovan, real name Cole Karter, was reportedly released because of a policy violation, and now Karter has wrestled a match for the current AEW Dark tapings. It remains to be seen if he will be in AEW full time from here on out, as he's previously wrestled matches on Dark before his run in NXT.
ORLANDO, FL
wrestlinginc.com

Is Another AEW Star Finished With The Company?

If you were to look at Fuego Del Sol’s Twitter page today, you would never know he is or ever was a part of the AEW roster. This is causing some speculation on the star’s status with the company. The masked superstar took to Twitter last night and...
WWE
PWMania

Possible Spoiler: Big Update on Bayley’s Return to WWE

It looks like Bayley’s WWE return is getting closer. As PWMania.com previously reported, Bayley underwent surgery in July 2021 to repair an ACL she had torn while training in the ring at the WWE Performance Center. She was expected to be put on hold for around 9 months, or until mid-April of this year. It was reported in early April that WWE management hoped to bring her back for a storyline following WrestleMania 38. Bayley has been spending the last few weeks at the WWE Performance Center. While her return date has not yet been announced, it has been anticipated for some time.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Note On Sasha Banks’ Asking Price For Each Non-WWE Appearance

If you’re a promoter looking to sign Sasha Banks for your convention, you’d better back up the brink’s truck. According to Fightful Select, Banks is commanding an asking price of $30,000 per appearance. Since her C2E2 appearance was announced Wednesday, several promoters both in and outside the...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Vince McMahon Lawsuit Officially Dismissed

Vince McMahon might not have been having the best of months, but as of today, we know he has one fewer thing on his plate. McMahon and former XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck motioned to settle the multi-million dollar lawsuit between the two parties back on June 20th, and now PWInsider is reporting that a judge officially dismissed the lawsuit on June 29th. PWInsider notes that both sides came to a confidential settlement and neither side will have to pay the legal fees of the other.
NFL
PWMania

Brock Lesnar Returning to SmackDown, New WWE Character To Debut and More

Next Friday at the Boston TD Garden, Brock Lesnar will make his return to WWE SmackDown. Lesnar’s return to the blue brand next week was confirmed by WWE Friday night. WWE and the venue are not advertising Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for the event, but Lesnar will be present to promote their Last Man Standing bout at SummerSlam.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Natalya Reveals The First Person She Called After Jim Neidhart’s Passing

Natalya’s father and WWE Hall of Famer Jim ‘The Anvil’ Neidhart passed away on August 13th, 2018 at the age of 63. While on “BT Sport”, the former “SmackDown” Women’s Champion revealed who the first person she called was following her father’s passing in 2018.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage News On WWE Raw Moving To TV-14

“WWE Raw” potentially moving to a TV-14 rating is reportedly a USA Network decision, not a WWE call. According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE has yet to acknowledge the change in direction of the programming, but a source within the company confirmed that it is a USA Network decision. Furthermore, the fact that the memo for the change from TV-PG to TV-14 came from USA Network executives would also indicate the same.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Paul Wight Got Heat In WWE Over Ring Gear Idea He Got From Undertaker

Vince McMahon is well-known for being peculiar with certain phrases and comments, one of which is not wanting his talents to refer to the championships as “belts”, and during a Wrestling Inc. exclusive interview with Nick Hausman, Paul Wight weighed in on that. During his time working for...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

He Kind Of Fits: Surprising WWE Legend To Be Guest Referee At Summerslam

Well, he is a legend. There have been all kinds of wrestlers to come through WWE over the years and some of them have made quite the impact. It takes someone special to be remembered among the best of all time though, which is where the WWE Hall Of Fame comes into play. While there are some names who might feel out of place there, you know a legend when you see one. That was the case this week, though this is a bit of a strange pick.
WWE

