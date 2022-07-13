Roman Reigns Not Featured In Advertisement For WWE Extreme Rules

It looks like Bayley’s WWE return is getting closer. As PWMania.com previously reported, Bayley underwent surgery in July 2021 to repair an ACL she had torn while training in the ring at the WWE Performance Center. She was expected to be put on hold for around 9 months, or until mid-April of this year. It was reported in early April that WWE management hoped to bring her back for a storyline following WrestleMania 38. Bayley has been spending the last few weeks at the WWE Performance Center. While her return date has not yet been announced, it has been anticipated for some time.

WWE ・ 21 HOURS AGO