A new viral challenge that sees parents ask their kids to back them up in a hypothetical fight has taken off, but not everyone is convinced it’s a harmless trend. The challenge started to crop up over the past few weeks, featuring parents approaching their children to tell them they’re about to get into a scuffle. In most circumstances, the parent then requests assistance in case they need backup in the event of another kid joining the fight. The compilation seen below shows how it’s gone down so far, with most youngsters appearing either confused, ready to fight, or generally apathetic.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 3 DAYS AGO