Prime Day’s best headphone deals include pairs we like from Sony, Beats, and Bose [Updated]

By Jeff Dunn
Ars Technica
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpdate (07/13/22 12:05 pm ET): It's day two of Amazon's Prime Day sale, so we've updated our roundup of the event's best headphone deals to ensure all prices are still correct. We've also added a new recommendation for Anker's Soundcore Life Q30, a pair we like for less than $100, and...

arstechnica.com

Amazon's Outlet Is Even Cheaper Than Usual During Prime Day, with Prices Starting at Just $13

In the case of its little-known Outlet Store — very low, it seems!. ICYMI, Prime Day is now in full swing, which means there are deals on deals to be had all over the site. While much of the not-to-be-missed merch is easy to find on the homepage and beyond, our best tip is to search high and low for the lesser-known sales that could save you plenty of moola in the long run.
GeekyGadgets

Mirror your iPhone screen to your large screen TV

If you would like to stream images, movies and applications from your phone directly to your large screen TV this quick guide will show you how easy it is. If you own an iPhone and a TV you will be pleased to know there are a number of ways you can mirror your iPhone to your large screen entertainment system wirelessly. Allowing you to watch movies, view photographs or simply browse the web on a larger screen from the comfort of your couch. This is also useful when sharing items with friends and family and allows you to quickly show a group of people photographs from your latest adventure or family celebration.
CELL PHONES
SPY

Our Favorite Tablet Deal Is Back: Get Apple's Newest iPad for $299 Today

Click here to read the full article. Right now, you can buy the 9th generation iPad, a 10.2-inch tablet powered by the newly upgraded A13 Bionic chip, for just $299. In fact, we’re so excited about this price drop that we’ll say it again: you can buy the newest 2021 Apple iPad for just $309 today at Amazon for $299. Occasionally, we’ve seen Amazon and Walmart drop down prices on this popular tablet to below $300, and that’s exactly what’s happened for Prime Day 2022. Although this isn’t an official Prime Day deal, you can still take advantage of the discount...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wireless Headphones#Bose Headphones#Best Headphones#Bose Lsb Updated#Soundcore Life#Sony Wh 1000xm4#Best Buy
LivingCheap

Best cellphone plans for seniors in 2022

One of the perks of retirement is how much life gets easier. Gone are the days of endless work calls, texts, and emails after business hours. Since your cell phone needs may have changed, you might be in the market for a new phone plan. We’ve researched the best cell phone plans for your specific needs as you enter retirement and categorized them based on what you prioritize the most.
CELL PHONES
SheKnows

Oprah's Favorite Cookware Is Already Discounted on Amazon Ahead of Prime Day

Click here to read the full article. Oprah has a long list of Favorite Things, but one that’s stood the test of time is HexClad and its stainless steel pans. Introduced to her Favorite Things list back in 2019, the HexClad brand not only boasts the Oprah stamp of approval, but the products are also one of the most high-quality nonstick and easy-to-clean pans out there. Don’t believe me? The entire brand is endorsed by celebrity chef (and hot head) Gordon Ramsay. If it’s trusted in his kitchen, it’ll make miracles in ours. Of course, they cost a pretty penny, but...
CNET

Do Your iPhone a Favor and Clear Your Cache

Your iPhone browsers can benefit from a little routine maintenance, just like most things. Over time, they become digitally cluttered, which can slow down page loading times or sometimes cause pages to load wrong. Regardless of whether you prefer Chrome or Safari or any other browser, it's a good idea...
The US Sun

iPhone 'battery killer' warning as common mistake slashes lifespan – 'Lazarus' trick can give your device two more years

ONE vital charging mistake can destroy your iPhone's battery – here's how to protect your device. Today’s lithium-ion batteries come equipped with an impressive lifespan, especially when compared with older models. However, their functionality doesn't last forever, and if you don't handle them with care, they will break...
CELL PHONES
hunker.com

The Best Amazon Luggage to Take on Your Next Vacation

We all know your luggage can make or break your vacation. That's why it's important to grab a suitcase that can hold your all your travel accessories, withstand heavy use, and stand out on the baggage claim belt. By looking at must-have features like TSA locks, strong spinner wheels, and what the outer material is made of, you can find a suitcase that makes travel a breeze.
OK! Magazine

Christmas In July: Amazon Prime Day Is Offering Spectacular Deals On Holiday Decorations — Shop Now

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.Did someone say Christmas in July?Amazon Prime Day's spectacular sales have brought the holidays to us a bit early this year. With the most amazing products being available at jaw-dropping prices, it almost feels like Christmas has come a little ahead of schedule. In the holiday spirit, Prime Day deals are the perfect opportunity to get ahead of your game and start preparing for December. Beside shopping for gifts at great prices, there...
SHOPPING
Ars Technica

2022 MacBook Air review: Apple's clean slate

The new MacBook Air is a remix—a bundle of ideas already seen in other Apple laptops, whether we’re talking about the previous MacBook Air, the 13-inch MacBook Pro, or the 14-inch MacBook Pro. In that sense, it’s not too exciting since we’ve seen most of its individual features...
COMPUTERS
Android Central

Best fitness trackers 2022

There are a lot of fitness trackers out there, from regular ol' fitness trackers to full-fledged smartwatches. If you're trying to figure out which one to buy, we're here to help.
Ars Technica

Thanks to subscriptions, iPhone apps finally made more money than games

Throughout the short history of smartphone apps, games have consistently driven more revenue than non-gaming app categories. But that has finally changed in the United States, according to new data from app intelligence firm Sensor Tower. The shift began in May 2022. By June, 50.3 percent of US consumer spending...
CELL PHONES
The Kitchn

The Makers of One of Our Favorite Steam Mops Just Released a Brand New Model and It's on Major Sale for Prime Day

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Although Prime Day is a great event for finding discounted big-ticket home items, such as stand mixers and blenders, there’s no reason why you shouldn’t browse around for other things, namely cleaning supplies. Right now, editor-favorite brand PurSteam is offering 21 percent off of one of its newest products: a powerful yet lightweight steam mop that works on just about any hard floor. In fact, we had to mention the PurSteam ThermaPro X11 because it’s so reminiscent of its beloved predecessor, the ThermaPro 211 10-in-1 steam mop.
The Verge

The powerful 16-inch MacBook Pro is at an all-time low

If you need something more powerful than the new M2-powered MacBook Air, last year’s 16-inch MacBook Pro is available on Amazon right now for its lowest price to date. Regularly $2,499.00, Amazon is selling the M1-powered model with a 10‑core CPU, 16‑core GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD for $2,249 — a price Best Buy is currently matching. We were very impressed with the 16-inch machine, which offers a Mini LED display that the new MacBook Air lacks and fantastic performance that makes it the most powerful laptop we’ve ever tested for content creation and creative work. The laptop also boasts some of the longest battery life we’ve seen. Plus, the port selection is terrific; whereas the MacBook Air only allows for one external display, you can use the 16-inch MacBook Pro with three external displays and a 4K TV at the same time. Read our review.
COMPUTERS
TheStreet

Target, Walmart, Kohl's Have an Answer for Amazon

Retailers are gearing up for back-to-school sales, as they provide even more discounts and offers for consumers this year. Target (TGT) - Get Target Corporation Report is getting head start on the back-to-school shopping season, by keeping the shopping frenzy going after its Target Deal Days sale which was held on July 11-July 13 to compete with Amazon Prime Day. Target has its Teacher Prep Event which saves teachers 15% on school supplies with a valid school ID. Target kicked up its discounts for college students from 15% up to 20% when they use the Target Circle in store or online purchase. This offer is valid until Sept 3, 2022.

