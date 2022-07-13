Highland Park holds community vigil following Independence Day parade shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Survivors and victims' families in a mass shooting in Aurora have been awarded $60 million.The judgments were entered against the estate of the shooter, Gary Martin, and were split among two of the survivors, the estates of the five victims killed, and two bystanders who saw part of the shooting spree.In 2019, Martin opened fire inside the Henry Pratt Company -- killing five of his coworkers, and injuring others, including five Aurora police officers, before he was shot and killed by police.Lawsuits against Illinois State Police can now move forward. State police are being sued for failures in the FOID card system that let Martin buy a gun.

AURORA, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO