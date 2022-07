When Big Papi gets inducted into the baseball Hall of Fame on July 24, he’ll be able to sport some cool new shades. The Boston Red Sox great has partnered with Zenni on a 12-piece exclusive collection of eyewear called the David Ortiz Collection from Zenni. The line features high-quality men’s frames that were hand-selected by the former player and include the aviator-style Santo Domingo sunglasses, a nod to Ortiz’s home town in the Dominican Republic.

APPAREL ・ 13 MINUTES AGO