Gilroy, CA

Magnitude-3.1 earthquake hits near Gilroy, USGS reports

ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vFPmf_0geJSGu200

GILROY, Calif. (KGO) -- A magnitude 3.1 earthquake hit Wednesday morning near Gilroy, according to USGS.

There were no immediate reports of any damage due to the temblor.

