Magnitude-3.1 earthquake hits near Gilroy, USGS reports
GILROY, Calif. (KGO) -- A magnitude 3.1 earthquake hit Wednesday morning near Gilroy, according to USGS.
There were no immediate reports of any damage due to the temblor.
