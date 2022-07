SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield held a flag-raising ceremony at 6 p.m. on Friday in honor of Keegan Virden. Virden, 15, was a Central A&M student who was pronounced deceased at 2:01 p.m. on Friday at HSHS Hospital. Virden was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday after he and three other students were involved in a crash near Assumption on Tuesday.

