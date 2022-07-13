ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Twitter allows some threats against conservative SCOTUS Justices, pro-life pregnancy centers to flourish

By Brian Flood
Fox News
Fox News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSupreme Court Justices, pro-life pregnancy centers and like-minded conservatives have faced online threats from the left since Roe v. Wade was overturned last month and Twitter has allowed many violent messages to remain on its platform. The conservative Media Research Center found 67 posts threatening or calling for violence...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 4

Related
Fox News

Amid soaring inflation, CNN's John King tells critics to give Democrats 'some grace': 'Governing is hard'

On Friday, CNN Inside Politics host John King urged critics to give Democrats "some grace" because their jobs are "hard." King’s urging for easier treatment of Democratic lawmakers came specifically in response to a Republican attack ad criticizing Senator Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., for his reckless spending and accusing him of contributing to the current inflation woes impacting the U.S.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neil Gorsuch
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
Fox News

Kevin McCarthy slams the 'Pelosi pay cut' as inflation rises: 'This is what they took from you'

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy criticized Democrats' spending bills for leading to inflation that is stripping the paychecks of Americans. On "Fox & Friends" Friday, Rep. McCarthy, R-Calif., claimed the president's move to curtail American energy production, combined with the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act, were the primary causes of skyrocketing inflation.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

The 'Joe Biden body bags' continue to worsen due to Biden's 'dereliction of duty' at southern border: Sen Cruz

Sen. Ted Cruz said the "Joe Biden body bags keep getting worse" as a result of President Biden's "dereliction of duty" at the southern border Friday on "Hannity." SEN. CRUZ: The body bags are piling up. We saw just a few weeks ago over 50 illegal immigrants in a tractor trailer outside of San Antonio die of heat exposure, including kids as young as 13. Last year, we had 100,000 people die of drug overdoses with this fentanyl explosion. And the Joe Biden body bags keep getting worse and worse and worse. And Sean, the only good thing of all of this horror is it's opening people's eyes. I think November is going to be a red tidal wave. I think South Texas is going to turn red. And if and when Republicans retake Congress, I believe one of the very first priorities is that we should impeach Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. I think the House will do that. And the Senate needs to conduct a trial. We need to put on a trial, and put on the evidence of the people [who] are suffering and dying as a result of Joe Biden's dereliction of duty.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#Conservative Media#Pro Life#Politics Federal#Scotus#Media Research Center#Tiktok#Mrc Free Speech America#Antifa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Instagram
Fox News

Fox News

769K+
Followers
169K+
Post
641M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy