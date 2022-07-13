Natrona County divorce filings (7/6/22–7/12/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Natrona County Sheriff’s department is seeking the public’s help to locate Kylee Weinert, who left her house on foot from Ridgeview Road in the Cole Creek Road area on the night of Saturday, July 16. According to a Facebook post made by the department,...
CASPER, Wyo. — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the arraignments from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court. Defendants are presumed innocent until pleading or proven guilty, and charges may be amended by the Natrona District Attorney’s Office. Pleas on felony charges cannot be entered in circuit court. Felonies and engrossed...
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
CASPER, Wyo. — On Monday, residents and volunteer firefighters urged the Board of Directors of the Casper Mountain Fire Protection District to take some steps to restore public confidence after questions came to light about taxpayer money that may have been misused under a former board treasurer. “I got...
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department announced this week fire restrictions affecting Game and Fish managed lands in six counties, including Natrona. The fire restrictions impacting lands in Natrona and Converse County were announced Thursday and were in conjunction with Bureau of Land Management restrictions in effect in both counties. Restrictions impacting lands in Goshen and Laramie County were announced Wednesday. The restrictions in these four counties are in effect.
CASPER, Wyo. — Election season is underway and Oil City News has sent a list of questions to each candidate for the Casper City Council who has filed to run in the primary election in August. These questions are designed to give our readers a better understanding of the...
CASPER, Wyo — Some outhouses and dumpsters serviced by the Natrona County Parks Department reached or surpassed critical levels in recent weeks, and officials are urging that unintended use of such facilities is straining county resources. “It would be a vast improvement if people put in there what was...
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper City Council council candidates offered contrasting views of the city’s fiscal priorities at a forum in Washington Park on Wednesday. Some defended subsidies for the Ford Wyoming Center and recreation facilities as essential investments for attracting visitors and raising the quality of life of residents. Others felt that government should remain out of business entirely, and that those facilities should, at least eventually, stand on their own.
CASPER, Wyo. — Natrona County Fire District reminded the public that they will be celebrating the life of former firefighter Dave Baker at Station 7, on Saturday July 16. In lieu of a traditional service, his family has chosen to hold a special event at his former workplace, which will begin at 1 p.m.
A Casper attorney and friends on Sunday tried to persuade Wyoming Game and Fish game wardens -- through verbal pleas and offers of sexual favors -- to not cite a Casper man for boating under the influence and other misdemeanors, according to a Natrona County Circuit Court affidavit filed Wednesday.
CASPER, Wyo —The Casper Municipal Court will be closed Monday, July 18 through Friday, July 29 for security upgrades, the city said on Friday. Fines may still be paid with cash or check at the City Hall drop box or online at casperwy.gov during the closure. “The security of...
Michael David Bennett: November 29, 2000 — July 13, 2022. Michael (Mike or Mikey) Bennett was born on November 29th 2000 in Casper Wyoming. He was a loving son to David and Crystal Bennett. Loving brother to Michelle Bennett, Talon Focke, Sean Martinez, and Ray Powell. Loving uncle to Sarah, Brexley, Sawyer and Braxton. Loving grandson, nephew, and cousin to many.
On Tuesday morning, there was a fire out by Coal Creek Road near the border of Converse and Natrona County, with one person life-flighted due to burns they sustained. Evansville Fire-EMS provided an update on the fire on their Facebook page. The Evansville Fire-EMS responded to the fire at around...
CASPER, Wyo. — A retired postal worker has been sentenced to 120 days in prison after pleading guilty Wednesday to charges of stalking District Court Judge Dan Forgey. The state’s attorney Blaine Nelson sought the maximum 6 month penalty, noting the “extreme” and “violent” nature of the messages Timothy Hamre, 65, sent to the judge’s home and office, sometimes by hand. Hamre was also seen knocking on the door of the judge’s home on security cameras, according to an affidavit of probable cause.
CASPER, Wyo. — Paradise Valley Pool in Casper is closed indefinitely due to a broken pump impeller, the City of Casper announced Friday. The pool is closed until at least Friday, July 22 and could remain closed the rest of the summer, according to the city. The pump impeller is needed to push water through the pool’s filtration system. Staff have ordered a replacement but it is backordered 16 weeks but Recreation Supervisor Edwin Luers is trying to find other options.
CASPER, Wyo. — On Saturday July 16, Casper’s Anthony Stengel took home the Heartland Regional Emmy award he was nominated for, recognizing his documentary piece “Dying Light.”. “This right here is everything, @anthonystengel I’m so damn proud of you. YOU WON A FREAKING EMMY!!!” posted Connie Morgan,...
CASPER, Wyo. — A crash at the intersection of Casper Mountain Road and Wyoming Boulevard was reported to dispatch at 9:33 a.m. Friday, according to the Casper Police Department. It is unknown whether there were any injuries in the crash, Casper PD Captain Ryan Dabney said in an email...
