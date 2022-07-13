Natrona County divorce filings (7/6/22–7/12/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — A retired postal worker has been sentenced to 120 days in prison after pleading guilty Wednesday to charges of stalking District Court Judge Dan Forgey. The state’s attorney Blaine Nelson sought the maximum 6 month penalty, noting the “extreme” and “violent” nature of the messages Timothy Hamre, 65, sent to the judge’s home and office, sometimes by hand. Hamre was also seen knocking on the door of the judge’s home on security cameras, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

CASPER, WY ・ 3 DAYS AGO