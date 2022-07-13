ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

Why Small Businesses Matter in Bridgeport: Hidalgo Market

hamlethub.com
 4 days ago

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. Step inside Hidalgo...

news.hamlethub.com

hamlethub.com

Why Small Businesses Matter in Westport: Hudson Blau Designs

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Hudson Blau...
WESTPORT, CT
hamlethub.com

Whole Foods and Saks Off 5th to open in Stamford

Saks Off 5th and Whole Foods have announced they will open stores at the former Lord and Taylor's location. Both will be a great addition to Stamford’s vibrant economic ecosystem and will expand retail and grocery options for residents across our City. Read more in Stamford Advocate here.
STAMFORD, CT
hamlethub.com

The Community Fund of Darien Gives to Local Nonprofits at Community Investment Award Celebration

The Community Fund of Darien (TCF) hosted its Community Investment Award celebration on July 13th to recognize its local nonprofit beneficiaries. Thanks to the generous support of its donors, this year The Community Fund of Darien (TCF) is awarding $530,000 in community investment grants to 32 nonprofit organizations in Darien, Norwalk and Stamford that focus on basic needs, community health, youth success and workforce development. The event was held at the Darien Community Association with more than 70 in attendance.
DARIEN, CT
hamlethub.com

Antique Farmhouse for Sale in Redding: 46 Dayton Road

Stunning ca 1780 antique farmhouse on 5.72 pastoral acres with stone walls, rolling lawn, herb garden, in-ground pool, detached carriage house/garage with guest cottage, and the quintessential county barn with standing seam metal roof to complete this idyllic Redding compound. Feel like you've stepped back in time with wide board...
REDDING, CT
Bridgeport, CT
Business
City
Bridgeport, CT
Local
Connecticut Business
hamlethub.com

State of CT Declares Stage 2 Drought Condition

This is Mayor Dean Esposito with an important message. The State of Connecticut has declared a Stage 2 drought condition. Residents and businesses across the state are being asked to take the following actions to conserve water:. – Discontinue the irrigation of lawns and gardens. – Postpone planting of any...
CONNECTICUT STATE
hamlethub.com

Red Cross helps Danbury family after fire on Main Street

The American Red Cross is helping one family – one adult after a fire today on Main St., Danbury. The Red Cross provided assistance to meet the family's immediate needs. Responders included: Arthur Hopkins, John Klopfenstein and Sheri MacKenzie. The Red Cross also provided a recovery envelope containing information...
DANBURY, CT
hamlethub.com

SoundWaters Scott Mitchell Scholarship Awarded to Logan Goncalves

Stamford Mayor Caroline Simmons joined the Soundwaters team this week as they awarded the 2022 Scott Mitchell Scholarship to Stamford High graduate Logan Goncalves. The Scott Mitchell Scholarship is awarded each year to a SoundWaters student and high school senior from Stamford who has demonstrated leadership skills and a passion for and commitment to the environment.
STAMFORD, CT
hamlethub.com

5 People Shot in Downtown Yonkers in an Hour

Yonkers, NY – The Yonkers Police Department is currently investigating two shooting incidents that occurred late in the evening on July 16th, 2022. At approximately 9:15PM on July 16th, 2022, the Yonkers Police Department responded to the area of Pitkin Park on Locust Hill Avenue on a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, units located two victims of gunshot wounds. These victims were quickly transported to an area hospital. The first victim is an 18-year-old female who was shot in her right elbow. Her condition is stable at this time. The second victim is an 18-year-old male who was shot in the right side of his chest just below the collar bone. Doctors report that he may have a punctured lung. This male is in critical but stable condition at this time.
YONKERS, NY
hamlethub.com

Jett Lovett’s Moonshot Puts Danbury in the Win Column

In the bottom of the seventh, Westerners’ left fielder Jett Lovett demolished a go-ahead two-run home run over the right-field wall to grant his ballclub a 2-0 win over the Blue Sox. Danbury (14-18) blanked Valley for the first time all season, and they now sit 1 game back...
DANBURY, CT

