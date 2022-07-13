ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calvert County, MD

Chamber hosts candidates' gathering at local vineyard

By Marty Madden
Calvert Recorder
 4 days ago
With the polls open for early voting and primary election forums over, an opportunity for Calvert’s candidates to meet with the public in a more relaxed setting occurred Tuesday evening.

The Calvert County Chamber of Commerce and Running Hare Vineyard in Prince Frederick hosted a “candidate meet and greet” at the popular farm venue on July 12.

The event was sponsored by Constellation, which owns and operates Calvert Cliffs Nuclear Power Plant in Lusby.

Chamber officials announced the day before the event that nearly 40 of the over 60 candidates on Calvert’s ballots had registered to attend.

The local politicians seeking state and county offices, plus the local school board, brought their signs, swag and selves to the vineyard to speak one-on-one with voters.

No admission was charged. Food and drink was available for purchase.

“We’ve done forums before,” Kathryn Maney, Calvert County Chamber of Commerce president and CEO, told Southern Maryland News. “This is the first time for a meet and greet opportunity.”

Maney opined that while forums were certainly a crucial part of the election process, “They are not really a chance to get the candidates to answer your questions.”

The chamber is an alliance of businesses that aims to be the voice of business in the community. While elected officials can have an impact on the county’s business climate, Maney said the organization does not endorse candidates.

“It’s not for us to endorse,” she said.

Maney did note that a few candidates “have become chamber members” this year.

MARTY MADDEN

Daily Voice

Maryland Cocaine Dealer Found With Pound Of Drugs, $50K In Cash: Police

A 44-year-old Maryland cocaine dealer was found with nearly a pound of drugs worth $48,500 and about $50,000 in cash, authorities said. A search of Edwin Murillo's home at 2000 block of Muskogee Street turned up the 458 grams of cocaine and alleged drug money on Thursday, June 30, Prince George's police said.
