TOLEDO, Ohio — Despite a record-setting, 19-1 conference record (29-6 overall) last year, Toledo Women's Basketball was left out of the 2022 NCAA Tournament. "Pressure is a privilege and we want to make sure that we understand there is a target on our back," head coach Tricia Cullop said. "Last year, we were a team that surprised a lot of teams and I do not think that will happen this year. People will be prepared for us."

TOLEDO, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO