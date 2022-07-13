Raheem Sterling completes transfer to Chelsea

Chelsea has confirmed the signing of England star Raheem Sterling from Manchester City.

Sterling joins after spending seven seasons with City, becoming one of the top attacking players in the Premier League.

After signing a five-year deal with Chelsea, Sterling said: “First and foremost, it’s a pleasure to be here.

“I’ve obviously achieved a lot in my career so far, but there is still so much more to achieve and I’m really looking forward to doing that in a Chelsea shirt, under Thomas’s management.

“London is my home and where it all started for me, and it’s amazing I now have the opportunity to play in front of friends and family week in, week out at Stamford Bridge. I’m really looking forward to meeting the fans there soon.”

More to follow…