ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Home invasion suspect wanted after pistol-whipping man, stealing Air Jordans, Ga. deputies say

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hj82h_0geJQQYU00
Gavin David Carpenter Police say Carpenter is armed and dangerous.

AUGUSTA, Ga. — A man broke into an Augusta home and violently assaulted and robbed another man, according to deputies.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect as Gavin David Carpenter, 21.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The department reported that Carpenter entered the victim’s home on June 27 through a bedroom sliding door while the victim was lying in bed.

The victim told deputies he heard a loud ‘thud’ and got up to investigate. Then, Carpenter pointed a gun at him and asked, “What you got?” according to the report.

The victim said he was pistol-whipped several times before the suspect emptied a clothes basket and began to fill it with several pairs of Nike Air Jordans.

Deputies said the man stole 13 pairs of shoes, valued at $170 each. The victim was treated at the scene for injuries.

Police are still looking for Carpenter and say that he is armed and dangerous.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Carpenter faces charges of kidnapping, home invasion, aggravated assault and commission of a crime.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the RCSO at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 14

Constitutionalist
4d ago

My momma said they are all good little boys and sing in the choir on Sundays at Raphael Warnocks church on Sundays.

Reply(5)
4
Tom MySpace "Elon"
4d ago

These young thugs need to be stopped before they turn 18 so it doesn't happen in the future 💯

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJBF

Child Molestation suspect arrested in Richmond County

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – An Augusta man is facing molestation and kidnapping charges. 31-year old Tytron Martiese Smith has been arrested on charges of Child Molestation and Kidnapping. The alleged incident occurred January 4. In the incident report, the 13-year-old victim told investigators that she was on her way to...
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond County, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Augusta, GA
County
Richmond County, GA
Augusta, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WJBF

Missing Augusta man located

#UPDATE: The RCSO says that Willie Walker Roland has been located and is safe. Augusta, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 71-year-old Willie Walker Roland. Roland was last seen on Thursday, July 14th around 10:00 AM leaving the 2500 block of Blackstone Street,...
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Carpenter
WRDW-TV

One person injured by early morning shooting in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken Department of Public Safety is investigating a shooting that happened on Abbeville Avenue Northwest in the early hours of Sunday morning. According to officers with Aiken Public Safety, one person was injured and transported to nearby hospitals in a personal vehicle. Officers said details...
AIKEN, SC
WRDW-TV

Deputies resume search for body of missing man Simon Powell

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Burke County deputies and divers resumed the search for the remains of missing man Simon Powell today. The search comes after an arrest in the disappearance and murder of Powell who’s been missing for six years. Crews were back out at 7 a.m. Friday morning...
BURKE COUNTY, GA
wgac.com

Search for Man Missing for Six Years Continues

Information obtained from a woman who was arrested earlier this week in connection with the disappearance and murder of a Burke County man led officials to search a remote area Thursday for his body. Simon Powell’s body was never found after he disappeared in 2016 and the case had never...
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Men wanted for questioning on separate thefts in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are looking for an unknown person for questioning about a theft in Augusta. Deputies say this man is wanted for questioning about a catalytic converter from a vehicle at Smith Tire on Gordon Highway:. Deputies say the theft happened on Wednesday around 1...
AUGUSTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pistol Whipping#Nike Air Jordans#Wsb Tv#Cox Media Group
wgxa.tv

One injured in Washington County shooting

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Deputies are investigating a shooting that happened in the Parsons Crossing area of Washington County off of Bartow Road. According to a Facebook post, one man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being shot but a suspect has not yet been identified. Anyone with any information is...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Wrightsville man named among nine arrested for drugs and guns

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A Middle Georgia man was one of nine people arrested as part of a Project Safe Neighborhoods investigation this month. 46-year-old Quentin Jashawn Putney of Wrightsville was arrested for possession of 50 or more grams of meth with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
WRIGHTSVILLE, GA
WRDW-TV

Augustans land in federal court over gun, drug charges

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A defendant from Augusta is among the latest indictments on federal drug and gun crimes, and several others have pleaded guilty, prosecutors say. Corinthia Jenae Dansby, 26, of Augusta, who’s listed among some of the latest indictments, charged with possession with intent to distribute 40 or more grams of fentanyl and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Suspect arrested in ‘Freaknik’ fest double slaying

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. - Authorities have arrested the suspect who was being sought in a deadly double shooting over Memorial Day weekend at a large party. Washington County Sheriff Joel Cochran announced the arrest Wednesday. He said Brian Keith Rozier, 24, of East Dublin, was taken into custody without incident by...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJBF

Neighbors react to search of missing Burke County man

BURKE Co. (WJBF)-“It’s just scary that we’re here due to the circumstances and it was just so close” said Alisha Marshall, live in Waynesboro. A well known man in the community, Simon Powell went missing just over six years ago now the Burke County Sheriff’s Office is searching for his body near a pond on […]
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Arrest made in 6-year-old murder case of Simon Powell

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A little over six years after Simon Powell’s disappearance, Burke County sheriff’s investigators have made an arrest, authorities said Wednesday. Stacey Welch, 38, is charged in connection with his disappearance and murder, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office. The arrest comes soon...
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
166K+
Followers
116K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy