Fort Bend County, TX

Need a job? Fort Bend ISD to hold Special Education hiring event this month

Click2Houston.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT BEND COUNTY – Fort Bend ISD is set to host a Special Education Hiring Event later this month ahead of the 2022-2023 school year. Online registration for the event, which will be...

www.click2houston.com

mommypoppins.com

Best Kid-Friendly Restaurants in Houston: Where Kids Can Play While Parents Eat

Relaxing on the patio with good food and drinks is something that, prior to kids, we used to love to do... and then we had kids, and going out to eat got nixed from our weekend plans. All seemed lost, and we resigned ourselves to spending our evenings out at Chick-fil-A, until we found these awesome kid-friendly Houston restaurants with play spaces for kids.
HOUSTON, TX
#Fbisd
realtynewsreport.com

Maple Starts New Community with 1200 Homes

HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – Houston-based Maple Development Group is developing a 433-acre community called Pecan Ranch in Brazoria County, south of Houston. The Pecan Ranch community in the Village of Bonney is Maple’s third development project, running in parallel with Maple View and Maple Grove. The development will feature a total of 1,200 residential lots with a mix of sizes as part of a master plan community. Phase One will contain 500 lots. Retail is planned for future phases.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

🔒 13 extremely fun Houston-area attractions your kids will love

HOUSTON – Ready to get out of the house and have a proper Houston-area adventure? OK, so where to?. Of course, you can visit the area’s most popular destinations (e.g., the Houston Zoo, Space Center Houston, Houston Museum of Natural Science) -- that is, if you have the courage and the cash. But chances are, you’ve already been to all of them, maybe even multiple times.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

UH poll shows tight race for Harris County Judge

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A new poll shows a tight race for the Harris County Judge position. Incumbent Democrat Lina Hidalgo is taking on Alexandra Mealer for the top county job. Hidalgo rode the blue wave into office in 2018 in what was a tight matchup and edged out...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Family challenge... if you dare!

Thursday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, is your family up for the challenge? What could you make if you had an empty cardboard box, some duct tape and a swimming pool? Would you sink or would you float? Find out what happens to Lauren Kelly, live on-air, Thursday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Houston Life Prize Wheel: see what Cathy from Texas City just won!

HOUSTON – Spinning on Friday was Cathy from Texas City and she won big! Check out the full clip above to see her winning moment!. The Houston Life Prize Wheel gives us the opportunity to connect with our wonderful viewers and gives you, the viewer, the opportunity to win BIG prizes.
HOUSTON, TX
luxury-houses.net

This $10,900,000 Exquisite Palatial Style Residence in Sugar Land is Truly Magnificent Sweetwater Showplace

The Residence in Sugar Land, a exquisite palatial style estate constructed with many detailed and intricate moldings, marble floors, Venetian plaster walls, custom cabinetry and ornate finishes, gold leaf accents, and crystal chandeliers is now available for sale. This home located at 5324 Palm Royale Blvd, Sugar Land, Texas offers 9 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms with over 19,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Walter Bering (Phone: 713-851-9753) at Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Residence in Sugar Land.
SUGAR LAND, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston family confused, faces almost $6,000 water bill

HOUSTON - A Houston family is desperate for answers after they received a nearly $6,000 water bill. "I’m scared," said Maria Lucio. Maria and her family have lived in the same Southeast Houston home for decades. They say they have never received a water bill even close to $6,000.
HOUSTON, TX

