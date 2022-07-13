Need a job? Fort Bend ISD to hold Special Education hiring event this month

Relaxing on the patio with good food and drinks is something that, prior to kids, we used to love to do... and then we had kids, and going out to eat got nixed from our weekend plans. All seemed lost, and we resigned ourselves to spending our evenings out at Chick-fil-A, until we found these awesome kid-friendly Houston restaurants with play spaces for kids.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO