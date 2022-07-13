ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

LSU's SEC Media Days attendees announced

By Tyler Nettuno
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KSVC5_0geJQ9sc00

It’s been a long (if eventful) offseason, but we now finally have a light at the end of the tunnel.

SEC Media Days are coming up, with festivities set to begin next Monday and run through Thursday at the Omni in downtown Atlanta. The event serves as an indicator that football is coming just around the corner, and on Tuesday, the SEC announced the full list of attendees for each school.

Joining head coach Brian Kelly as representatives from LSU will be sophomore receiver Jack Bech, junior linebacker Mike Jones Jr. and junior edge rusher BJ Ojulari.

Bech is coming off a big true freshman season with the Tigers. After an injury to star receiver Kayshon Boutte, Bech — a converted tight end — finished with a team-high 43 catches which netted 489 yards and three touchdowns.

Jones is a transfer from Clemson, and the versatile linebacker became a major contributor in his first year on the bayou last fall, starting the final five games of the season. Ojulari, meanwhile, became a full-time starter at defensive end as a sophomore last fall, finishing with the team lead in sacks with seven.

He is seen as one of the top defensive linemen in the country entering 2022 with some projecting him as a first-round pick in next year’s NFL draft.

There were some interesting omissions here, such as Boutte, and Kelly also elected not to bring any of the veterans added via the transfer portal this offseason, which is understandable.

We’ll be ready to bring you all the coverage from Atlanta when the SEC Media Days get underway on July 18. The four-day event will be televised on the SEC Network.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Football
Local
Georgia College Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Atlanta, GA
College Sports
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The two biggest trap games on Oregon’s schedule in 2022

We are less than 50 days from the start of the Oregon Ducks’ 2022 football season on Sept. 3 against the Georgia Bulldogs in Atlanta. Many game previews will be produced before then, but at Ducks Wire our eye was caught by something Athlon Sports put out this last week. It took the teams in college football who are likely going to be in playoff contention at the end of the year and tried to identify their possible trap games. For anyone who is unfamiliar, a trap game is loosely defined as an opponent on the schedule that should not give a...
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin

It feels like Lane Kiffin has been around college football forever, but the Ole Miss Rebels head coach is still just 47 years old. The former USC and Tennessee - and Raiders - head coach is currently trying to build the Ole Miss football program into an SEC power. While...
SOCIETY
The Spun

Former College Football DL Shot & Killed On July 4

A member of the Boise State Broncos family was tragically lost over the long holiday weekend. On Tuesday, Cowboys star pass rusher and Boise State alum DeMarcus Lawrence shared that former teammate Greg Grimes was shot and killed on July 4. He was 31. "We lost my brother Greg Grimes...
BOISE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Football#Mike Jones#Nfl Draft#American Football#College Football#Lsu#Sec#Omni#Tigers#Clemson
ClutchPoints

Baker Mayfield’s ex-coach sounds off on QB amid ‘immature’ narrative

On the heels of his recent trade to the Carolina Panthers, Baker Mayfield’s former coach speaks out on the quarterback. Freddie Kitchens, who was at one time Mayfield’s head coach during his time with the Cleveland Browns, recently spoke about the quarterback. During an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio, Kitchens spoke about Mayfield’s passion for the game of football. He said “I would say that [his passion is] an attribute that he has. It’s not necessarily a detriment.”
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Facebook
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Why this 4-star 2024 WR recruit included Florida in his latest cut

Billy Napier and his army have been hitting the recruiting trail hard this summer as they fight to bring Florida football back into national prominence. The new staff has put a tremendous amount of emphasis on building the program up from the bottom beginning with the best that the prep levels have to offer — especially within the confines of the Sunshine State.
FLORIDA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

130K+
Followers
174K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy