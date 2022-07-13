LSU's SEC Media Days attendees announced

It’s been a long (if eventful) offseason, but we now finally have a light at the end of the tunnel.

SEC Media Days are coming up, with festivities set to begin next Monday and run through Thursday at the Omni in downtown Atlanta. The event serves as an indicator that football is coming just around the corner, and on Tuesday, the SEC announced the full list of attendees for each school.

Joining head coach Brian Kelly as representatives from LSU will be sophomore receiver Jack Bech, junior linebacker Mike Jones Jr. and junior edge rusher BJ Ojulari.

Bech is coming off a big true freshman season with the Tigers. After an injury to star receiver Kayshon Boutte, Bech — a converted tight end — finished with a team-high 43 catches which netted 489 yards and three touchdowns.

Jones is a transfer from Clemson, and the versatile linebacker became a major contributor in his first year on the bayou last fall, starting the final five games of the season. Ojulari, meanwhile, became a full-time starter at defensive end as a sophomore last fall, finishing with the team lead in sacks with seven.

He is seen as one of the top defensive linemen in the country entering 2022 with some projecting him as a first-round pick in next year’s NFL draft.

There were some interesting omissions here, such as Boutte, and Kelly also elected not to bring any of the veterans added via the transfer portal this offseason, which is understandable.

We’ll be ready to bring you all the coverage from Atlanta when the SEC Media Days get underway on July 18. The four-day event will be televised on the SEC Network.

