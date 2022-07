NEW ORLEANS — Authorities in Jefferson and Orleans Parish are investigating separate shootings that left two people dead overnight. The first shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 2900 block of Penwood Drive in unincorporated Gretna. The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies arriving at the scene found a man outside a home suffering at least one gunshot wound. The man was taken to a hospital where he later died, the JPSO said.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO