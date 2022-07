UTICA — Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute unveiled its new salt kiln in a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday, July 13. The kiln was designed and built by students and faculty at one of MWPAI’s School of Art studios. Veronica Byun, instructor of ceramics, and Ron Miller, beginning pottery instructor, led the effort, as they designed the kiln over the course of a year and constructed it during a week-long workshop in June, with the help of participants.

