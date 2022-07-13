Pete Davidson Has Been 'Amazing' With Kim Kardashian's Kids After 'SNL' Alum Reveals Dream To Become A Dad

Source: mega

Pete Davidson has gotten extremely serious with Kim Kardashian — and her kids! After the Saturday Night Live star revealed his ultimate dream of becoming a dad, a source spilled how much Davidson loves spending time with his girlfriend's brood of four, North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

"Pete has made a real effort to immerse himself into Kim's world and with her family and kids," the source told Entertainment Tonight. "He is so amazing with her children and she loves seeing him be silly with them and take an interest in their lives."

Not only has Davidson gotten closer with the SKIMS founder's kids, but the duo's romance has also been taken to the next level. "Pete and Kim are so in love. Kim is light and happy with Pete and it shows in so many ways, including being a mom, with her work, in her friendships, and more," the insider revealed.

"They are very supportive of each other and have so much fun together, but also have a deep connection," the source continued to the outlet. "They are living in the moment, but also see a future together."

The insider also emphasized that The King of Staten Island star is "fully committed" to The Kardashians reality star and "loves being with her no matter what they're doing."

As OK! reported, Davidson recently told Kevin Hart he is looking forward to having a child of his own. "Definitely a family guy," he lamented. "My favorite thing ever, which I have yet to achieve, I wanna have a kid."

"That's like my dream. It's like, super corny, [but] it would be so fun. Dress up the little dude," the comedian gushed. "It's just like, I'm so excited for that chapter. That's kind of what I'm just preparing for now, is just trying to be as good as a dude, develop and get better so when that happens it's just easier."

Davidson and Kardashian have been dating since November of last year after first locking lips in October 2021 during the businesswoman's hosting stint on the famed light now show.