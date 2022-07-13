ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Pete Davidson Has Been 'Amazing' With Kim Kardashian's Kids After 'SNL' Alum Reveals Dream To Become A Dad

By Molly Claire Goddard
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JFjaQ_0geJOtSV00
Source: mega

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

Article continues below advertisement

Pete Davidson has gotten extremely serious with Kim Kardashian — and her kids! After the Saturday Night Live star revealed his ultimate dream of becoming a dad, a source spilled how much Davidson loves spending time with his girlfriend's brood of four, North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iiliT_0geJOtSV00
Source: mega

Article continues below advertisement

"Pete has made a real effort to immerse himself into Kim's world and with her family and kids," the source told Entertainment Tonight. "He is so amazing with her children and she loves seeing him be silly with them and take an interest in their lives."

Source: OK!

Article continues below advertisement

Not only has Davidson gotten closer with the SKIMS founder's kids, but the duo's romance has also been taken to the next level. "Pete and Kim are so in love. Kim is light and happy with Pete and it shows in so many ways, including being a mom, with her work, in her friendships, and more," the insider revealed.

"They are very supportive of each other and have so much fun together, but also have a deep connection," the source continued to the outlet. "They are living in the moment, but also see a future together."

The insider also emphasized that The King of Staten Island star is "fully committed" to The Kardashians reality star and "loves being with her no matter what they're doing."

KIM KARDASHIAN & PETE DAVIDSON'S FLIRTIEST MOMENTS IN THEIR RELATIONSHIP — PICS!

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! reported, Davidson recently told Kevin Hart he is looking forward to having a child of his own. "Definitely a family guy," he lamented. "My favorite thing ever, which I have yet to achieve, I wanna have a kid."

"That's like my dream. It's like, super corny, [but] it would be so fun. Dress up the little dude," the comedian gushed. "It's just like, I'm so excited for that chapter. That's kind of what I'm just preparing for now, is just trying to be as good as a dude, develop and get better so when that happens it's just easier."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CeA3l_0geJOtSV00
Source: mega

Davidson and Kardashian have been dating since November of last year after first locking lips in October 2021 during the businesswoman's hosting stint on the famed light now show.

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Rob Kardashian ‘So Proud’ Of Dream After She ‘Impressed’ Everyone On Set Of New Commercial

It runs in the family! Rob Kardashian’s baby girl Dream is apparently a natural when it comes to getting in front of the camera — and her dad couldn’t be more “proud.” The 5-year-old daughter of Rob and Blac Chyna recently shot a commercial with her grandmother Kris Jenner for Amazon Glow, where she “impressed” everyone on set, causing Rob to gush over the ingenue, according to a source who EXCLUSIVELY gave HollywoodLife all the details.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Kevin Love
Person
Kevin Hart
Parade

Kim Kardashian Wears Nothing But a Long Braid On Magazine Cover

For the August 2022 issue of Allure, Kim Kardashian seemingly bared it all!. The reality star appeared on the cover in nothing but a nude-colored bodysuit, wrapped in a long, body-hugging blonde braid. The Kardashians star talked with the beauty publication about her nine-step skincare line, facial regimen and things...
CELEBRITIES
wonderwall.com

Pete Davidson's marriage and baby plans might not line up with Kim Kardashian's, plus more news

Pete Davidson reveals becoming a dad is a big priority. Over the past nine months, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have continued to get more serious as a couple. But with Kim pursuing a law degree while co-parenting four young kids with ex, Kanye West, do her future plans align with Pete's? Maybe not. Pete recently sat down with Kevin Hart for the comic's Peacock series, "Hart To Heart," and when he was asked about marriage and kids, the 28-year-old "Saturday Night Live" alum said he hopes both are in his future. "It's my dream" to be a father, Pete tells Kevin in the Thursday, July 14 edition of the conversation series (via E! News). Pete, whose father was working as a firefighter in New York City when he died on the job in the aftermath of the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, went on to say he connects his family plans to his father's death. "Since my dad died, I was like, 'Oh, I can't wait to have a kids,'" Pete said, explaining that his "reasoning" was, "I don't want a kid to ever feel like how I feel right now." Pete said that he doesn't "fault" his dad, he simply wants "to be there so that someone doesn't have to feel like that," adding, "I'm very excited to do that for someone and watch them have what I didn't." He also confirmed he "100 percent" wants marriage to be a part of starting a family, telling Kevin, "that's the way I hope it goes." Kim, 41, is already a mom and although a judge declared her legally single, she's still navigating a difficult split from Kanye after filing for divorce from the rapper in February 2021. "I think I'm definitely going to be really cautious because I have proven maybe I'm not the best at it," she said of potentially remarrying during a June appearance on "Today." "I don't want to make that mistake again." This week, a source told Entertainment Tonight that Kim and Pete are "still having fun together and not totally at the point of having children together." The insider also noted Kim "feels like she's in the best place of her life" right now.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snl#Kardashian Family#The King Of Staten Island
The Independent

Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West confronts paparazzi during Paris Fashion Week

Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West is being praised after confronting paparazzi during Paris Fashion Week.The billionaire business mogul and her eldest daughter are currently in Paris, where Kardashian walked the runway in Balenciaga’s Couture Show on Wednesday. On the night before her fashion week debut, Kardashian’s family dined at Ferdi, where West chided paparazzi for gathering outside the restaurant to photograph the family.In the video, which was shared by Instagram account @kardashiansocial, the nine year old is seen exiting the restaurant with friend Ryan Romulus – daughter of Kardashian’s best friend Tracy Romulus – followed by the Kardashians’ cousin,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Elle

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Passionately Make Out in the Bahamas and Confirm They’re Thriving 5+ Years In

Shortly after a fan spotted Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift dining together in New York City with a friend, the very private couple of five and a half years was photographed by paparazzi publicly making out in the picturesque Bahamas water while on vacation. TMZ ran the initial photos and details, reporting that the two were seen there on Sunday. Here they are, kissing in the ocean—happy summer solstice, indeed:
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
DoYouRemember?

Roseanne Barr Enjoys A Quiet Life In Her 46-Acre Hawaii Home

The former Roseanne TV star, Roseanne Barr, has been away from show business, living in Hawaii with her longtime partner Johnny Argent. She purchased her beautiful 46-acre home in the town of Honokaa on the Big Island in 2007, where she has been living since 2009. According to Virtual Globe Trotting, Roseanne bought the 2,212-square-foot residence for $1.78 million at the time.
HONOKAA, HI
shefinds

Kylie Jenner Shared The Most Adorable Photo Of Her Son On Instagram—See Him Cuddle With Travis Scott In New Photo

After breaking the internet back in February when they announced the arrival of their second child, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott always warm our hearts when they share glimpses of their (fairly private) family on IG! Jenner just posted the sweetest photo of her family to honor Scott on Father’s Day, and her 355 million followers are still not over it.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Meghan Markle Rocks Denim Shorts & Matching Top While Watching Prince Harry’s Polo Game

Meghan Markle specializes in looking sophisticated, even while wearing casual shorts. The Duchess of Sussex, 40, was seen wearing cute denim shorts and a matching button-down top while happily observing her husband Prince Harry, 37, at a polo match on Friday, June 17. In photos, a radiant Meghan wore her hair loosely pulled back and accessorized with a pair of sunglasses and elegant jewelry, including a watch. In one photo, Meghan was seen relaxing under a tent with Prince Harry, who was wearing protective gear for the match.
WORLD
realitytitbit.com

Meet Kardashians' lookalike 'secret' cousin who had a reality show without them

The OG fans might or might not know, but Natalie Halcro shares more than just a good friendship and a ‘resemblance’ with the Kardashians. She is actually their cousin. Before Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Natalie Halcro bagged her own reality TV series and is also the founder of many of her businesses.
NFL
HollywoodLife

Tristan Thompson ‘Isn’t Thrilled’ Khloe Kardashian’s Dating Again: He ‘Still Has Feelings’ For Her

Tristan Thompson, 31, isn’t a huge fan of his ex Khloe Kardashian, 37, dating someone else. After a previous source told us she’s “casually” dating someone her older sister Kim Kardashian set her up with over the past few weeks, another source told us that the basketball player “isn’t thrilled” over the idea, but understands he “doesn’t have a say in the matter” after their on-again, off-again relationship, which started in 2017.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

81K+
Followers
1K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy