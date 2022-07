Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible is one of Shueisha's many Jump series getting ready for its official anime adaptation soon, and the series is celebrating with a new look at the production by releasing its first poster! Nene Yukimori's original Weekly Young Jump magazine series has been a modest success since it first launched a few years ago, but the series could stand to have much more recognition among fans. It will be getting its chance to do so soon enough, however, as the series will be making its official anime adaptation debut in the coming year or so. Now it's steadily revealing more details for the currently in production series.

COMICS ・ 2 HOURS AGO