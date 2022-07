SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Step Forward program helps teach parents and caregivers how to provide the first steps to a good education for young children. The Community Foundation of North Louisiana (CFNLA) focuses on developing plans to improve kindergarten readiness in children ages zero to five. Community leaders come together to help teach parents and caregivers the knowledge they need to help their toddlers develop a strong ability to learn. To do this CFNLA will be hosting storytime events at Shreve Memorial Library locations.

