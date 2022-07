Jessie Bates III and the Bengals have been a seamless match for the last four years, but now it's unclear when, or if, the two sides will team up again. Friday's deadline for franchise-tagged players to sign long-term contracts came and went without a new deal for the veteran safety. Now, with Bates having no intentions of playing under the tag in 2022, it's fair to wonder: is it simply a matter of time until he suits up elsewhere?

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 3 HOURS AGO