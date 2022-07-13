ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Diamondbacks' Sergio Alcantara: Retreats to bench

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Alcantara isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Giants. Alcantara is out...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ESPN

Joe DiMaggios hitting streak of 56 games ends.

1924  Jesse Haines of the St. Louis Cardinals pitched a 5-0 no-hitter against the Boston Braves. 1925  Tris Speaker is the 5th player to reach 3,000 hits. 1936  Carl Hubbells 24-game winning streak over two years began as he beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-0 on five hits.
MLB
CBS Sports

2022 MLB Draft: Live updates, analysis of every first-round pick as Orioles take Jackson Holliday at No. 1

The 2022 Major League Baseball draft kicked off Sunday night, with the Baltimore Orioles taking Jackson Holliday, a high school shortstop, with the No. 1 overall pick. MLB's draft was again pushed back from its usual June date in 2022 and moved to Los Angeles to coincide with All-Star Game festivities (the Home Run Derby is set for Monday before the All-Star Game on Tuesday). Sunday night will cover Rounds 1 and 2 of the 2022 MLB Draft, with Rounds 3-10 on Monday and Rounds 11-20 on Tuesday.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Retreats to bench

McCarthy is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres. McCarthy will head to the bench after he started in three of the Diamondbacks' last four games while going 4-for-12 with three doubles and a run scored. He looks to be Arizona's No. 4 outfielder behind Alek Thomas, David Peralta and Daulton Varsho, though McCarthy should still be able to pick up at least a couple of starts per week while he's up with the big club.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
City
Phoenix, AZ
CBS Sports

Bobby Wagner on move to Rams: 'I didn't want to leave Seattle,' but 'home was the next-best thing for me'

Earlier this offseason, Bobby Wagner was released as a cap casualty after 10 seasons starring for the Seattle Seahawks -- a stint that included eight Pro Bowls and eight All-Pro selections (six first team and two second team), as well as a Super Bowl and an appearance on the Hall of Fame's All-2010s Team. Less than a month later, Wagner signed a five-year contract with the division rival Los Angeles Rams.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Carlos Santana: Placed on restricted list

Santana (personal) was placed on the restricted list Friday as he addresses a family emergency. Santana will be away from the team for a few days while with his family, likely making him unavailable until after the All-Star break. Kevin Padlo was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Friday to replace him on the active roster.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Royals' Sebastian Rivero: Heads back to minors

The Royals optioned Rivero to Double-A Northwest Arkansas following Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Blue Jays. Kansas City needed to open up space on the 26-man active roster with 10 players set to return from the restricted list in advance of the team's first game out of the All-Star break next weekend, so Rivero was a logical candidate to return to the minors. After his call-up Thursday when a wave of players were deactivated for the series in Toronto due to their vaccination statuses, Rivero started twice and appeared off the bench in the other two contests of the four-game slate, going 0-for-5 with two strikeouts.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
CBS Sports

Rays' Pete Fairbanks: Struggles in return

Fairbanks (lat) allowed a run on two hits while striking out two in one inning of a 7-5 victory Sunday over Baltimore. On Fairbanks' first pitch of the season, Austin Hays greeted him with a deep fly to left field for a solo homer. Adley Rutschman then tagged a 3-1 pitch for a double before Fairbanks figured it out and retired the next three batters, two on strikeouts. The 28-year-old was one of the Rays' most trusted relievers the last two seasons as he compiled a 3.25 ERA and 95:35 K:BB in 69.1 innings. He'll likely play a key role in the second half for the Rays as they battle for a spot in the postseason.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Giants' Joey Bart: Sparks rally with homer

Bart went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Friday's 8-5 win over the Brewers. Bart hit the first of three Giants home runs off Brewers closer Josh Hader in the ninth inning. The long ball was Bart's second in his last four games and his sixth of the season. The catcher is hitting .318 in nine contests since he rejoined the Giants on July 6. For the season, he's at a .188/.316/.375 slash line with 11 RBI, 18 runs scored and a stolen base through 133 plate appearances.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jesus Sanchez: Out of lineup again Friday

Sanchez (personal) remains out of the Marlins' lineup Friday versus the Phillies, Joe Frisaro of ManOnSecondBaseball.com reports. Sanchez will miss a second consecutive game as he deals with a personal issue. Bryan De La Cruz will start in center field and bat seventh versus the Phillies.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retreats#Giants#Rbi
CBS Sports

2022 MLB Draft: Pirates take Termarr Johnson with No. 4 overall pick

The Pittsburgh Pirates selected Georgia prep infielder Termarr Johnson with the fourth overall pick in Major League Baseball's 2022 amateur draft on Sunday night. Johnson was picked after fellow high schoolers Jackson Holliday and Druw Jones went 1-2, and the Texas Rangers got former Vanderbilt star Kumar Rocker with the third pick.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Connor Wong: Back in big leagues

Wong was recalled by the Red Sox on Saturday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports. It's been a busy week for Wong, who was recalled Monday, sent down Wednesday and now recalled again Saturday. His latest stint on the big-league roster comes as Trevor Story hits the injured list with a bruised right hand. As a catcher, however, Wong isn't a direct replacement for Story, and he could have a tough time finding much playing time with both Christian Vazquez and Kevin Plawecki on the roster.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jorge Soler: Activated from IL, starting Friday

Soler (pelvis) was activated from the 10-day injured list and is starting in left field and batting fourth Friday against the Phillies, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Soler is back in the lineup after he missed two weeks of action while nursing a pelvic injury. The outfielder has compiled a .217 average with 13 homers, 34 RBI and 31 runs over 254 at-bats in 67 games this season. Jon Berti (groin) was placed on the 10-day IL, opening a roster spot for Soler's return.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Twins' Chris Archer: Confirmed as Sunday's starter

Archer (hip) will return from the injured list to start Sunday against the White Sox, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports. Reports from earlier in the week indicated Archer was on track to pitch in Sunday's first-half finale, and that's indeed what will happen. He'll wind up missing only the minimum 15 days due to hip tightness. Prior to the injury, Archer posted a 3.08 ERA in 15 starts, though his poor 17.9 percent strikeout rate and 11.5 percent walk rate told a different story.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Royals' Daniel Lynch: Pulled after 3.2 innings

Lynch gave up three earned runs on six hits and two walks while striking out five over 3.2 innings in a 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Blue Jays on Saturday. He did not factor into the decision. It was another lackluster performance for Lynch, who gave up three earned runs...
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Giants' Mauricio Llovera: Departs Friday's contest

Llovera was removed from Friday's game against the Brewers with an unspecified injury, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Llovera delivered 1.2 scoreless innings before leaving with the training staff during the seventh inning. The right-hander should be considered day-to-day until more information is available.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Mets' Dominic Smith: Exits with apparent injury

Smith was removed from Saturday's matinee against the Cubs in the top of the 10th inning due to an apparent left ankle injury, Deesha Thosar of FoxSports.com reports. Smith began the 10th inning as a runner at second base, but he appeared to roll his ankle while taking a lead off the bag and was removed from the game as a result. Prior to his departure, he went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts. It's not yet clear whether Smith will be available for Saturday's nightcap or for Sunday's series finale at Wrigley Field.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

Rockies' Carlos Estevez: Moves to paternity list

Estevez was placed on the paternity list Friday, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports. Estevez picked up his first save of the season with a scoreless inning Thursday against the Padres, and he'll now step away from the team in order to spend some time with his growing family. The 29-year-old should rejoin the Rockies before the start of the second half of the season next Friday.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy