CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WLOS) — Authorities said a Waynesville native was shot and killed at an ATM in Charlotte on Wednesday morning. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said 48-year-old Karen Baker died after a shooting at a 7-Eleven just after 5:45 a.m. Police said they believe it was a random robbery and she...

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO