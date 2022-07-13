ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Almost half of all pubs, bars and restaurants have had to cut their opening hours as they battle 15 per cent staff shortages after Covid and soaring costs

By Tom Pyman For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Almost half of all pubs, bars and restaurants have had to cut their opening hours amid soaring costs and 15 per cent staff shortages after Covid.

The hospitality sector's recovery from the pandemic has been stymied by both the increased prices venues have had to pay, as well as continued labour shortages, a new report by industry body UKHospitality and research firm CGA reveals.

The research suggested that this could be having a negative impact of about 16 per cent of company revenues.

About 45 per cent of businesses surveyed said they have reduced their trading hours due to staff issues, with a third saying they had to close for at least a day.

Operators have said that some employees left for other sectors during the long periods of closure and furlough in the pandemic, while some EU workers have also returned to the continent.

The report highlighted that 77 per cent of companies in the industry have increased pay in an effort to retain and attract, with an average pay increase of 11 per cent over the past year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DDokr_0geJO35K00
About 45 per cent of businesses surveyed said they have reduced their trading hours due to staff issues, with a third saying they had to close for at least a day
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GV5E0_0geJO35K00
The hospitality sector's recovery from the pandemic has been stymied by both the increased prices venues have had to pay, as well as continued labour shortages. Pictured: Kate Nicholls of UKHospitality which has published the report into the sector's woes

Kate Nicholls, chief executive officer of UKHospitality, said: 'The sector has proved its value to consumers post-pandemic, with sales back to 2019 levels but the labour shortage, inflationary cost pressures and dropping consumer confidence make it extremely difficult for any business to achieve real-terms, year-on-year growth and there is little prospect of a respite on the horizon.

'Operators will continue to work hard and creatively to meet these challenges and with positive action from Government, such as root and branch reform of business rates, a system that disproportionally taxes hospitality, the sector will be able to drive investment in local economies, create jobs and play a full part in the UK's economic recovery.'

Karl Chessell, a director for hospitality operators and food at CGA, said: 'While underlying demand is high, inflationary pressures are now squeezing consumers' spending and hurting both profit margins and investment plans.

'Severe shortages of staff will continue, and business confidence, which was solid at the start of the year, has been impacted.

'These challenges are largely out of hospitality's hands and while the sector received solid support during the pandemic from the Government, which rightly recognised its importance to the UK economy, it deserves more help now.'

Comments / 67

Anti-GOP Republican
4d ago

I'm a chef. As a chef, I can tell you one thing that's for certain. The only restaurants that are short staffed, are the ones not willing to pay.

Reply(16)
40
Rukus GSD
4d ago

Occasional Cortex needs to get back to her barmaid job where she'll actually be doing something productive. Her time as a Representative is a waste for the American people.

Reply(7)
19
this is real
3d ago

Stop talking about staff shortages. These are self-imposed. To get workers you need to have the compensation and work environment that workers want. If you don’t have the work environment you have to have better compensation. Just because it worked in 2019 doesn’t mean that it works in 2022. Reevaluate

Reply
6
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opening Hours#European Union#Consumer Confidence#Covid#Food Drink#Ukhospitality#Cga#Eu
Daily Mail

Manufacturing firm will offer its 82 staff a PERMANENT four-day-week but work the same amount of hours after half of employees reported better productivity

A Coventry-based manufacturing firm has confirmed it will permanently offer its 820 employees a four-day week. Industry research business The Manufacturing Technology Centre has said it plans to implement the new working structure after half of employees reported better productivity. The company said all workers will now have the option...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Daily Mail

Mother who suffers from incontinence makes a formal complaint after she wet herself in River Island when staff refused to let her use their toilet - and placed a 'Wet Floor' sign next to her

A mum-of-two who suffers from incontinence wet herself in River Island after staff refused to let her use their toilet - and placed a 'Wet Floor' sign next to her. Bianca Artwell, 30, suffers from Functional Neurological Disorder (FND) - a condition that affects her nervous system and how her brain and body send and receive signals.
RETAIL
Business Insider

A former employee at a major student-loan company says workers 'literally cannot help' some borrowers when they're in trouble: 'The idea of actually paying off a loan is virtually impossible'

A laid-off employee of student-loan company Nelnet described the process for helping borrowers. She said in her experience resources are limited, and employees "literally cannot help" many struggling borrowers. Borrowers have previously reported frustrating experiences getting help from their servicers.
ECONOMY
buckinghamshirelive.com

Expert warns of new Covid symptom appearing at night

A Covid expert has spoken about new symptoms that those with the latest strain of the virus are experiencing - including one that appears at night. Irish professor Luke O'Neill said the newly identified sign of BA.5 variant of Omicron was published yesterday. The number of people across the UK...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

490K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy