Kyle Dubas has--as is typical--drawn lots of criticism over his offseason moves thus far, most notably over the Matt Murray solution to the team's glaring goaltending issue. Other transactions include Ilya Samsonov, Denis Malgin, Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Adam Gaudette, Jordie Benn, & Victor Mete. While his moves thus far can't be considered objectively bad, I don't think anyone can argue that they are objectively good either. Luckily for Dubas & the Leafs though, the rest of the Atlantic Division has made lateral improvements as well. One solid signing for them though, is the signing of Calle Jarnkrok.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO