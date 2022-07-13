ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

14-Year-Old Charged With Murder in Philadelphia Mob Beating of 73-Year-Old Man

By Deborah Hastings
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 14-year-old Philadelphia boy has been charged as an adult with murder in connection with the fatal beating of a 73-year-old man, authorities said. Richard Jones, accompanied by his family, turned himself in Monday, along with his 10-year-old brother, police said. Jones was then charged with third-degree murder and criminal conspiracy,...

Comments / 37

Joanne Morales
4d ago

These are not kids that did this it’s a bunch of animals that allNeed to be charged as adults this poor man did not deserve this no one does 🙏🙏

Dr Van Nostrand
4d ago

2:38 in the morning, a 10 year old boy his 14 year old brother, a 14 year old girl, all contributing to the death of an innocent elderly man , WHERE IS THE PARENTING FOR THESE CHILDREN?? you almost feel for these children, for them to have unsolicited murder or even assault at this age imagine all the negative thoughts and experiences they probably have experienced due to an utter lack of competent parenting

❤️ Skylar
4d ago

My deepest condolence to his family!! They want to act like wild animals..Put them in a cage.. RIP Now Something that shouldn't have happened...

Daily Mail

Ex-boyfriend, 22, is charged with murder two days after 20-year-old New York mom was shot dead at point-blank range while pushing their three month-old baby in a stroller through the Upper East Side

A 22-year-old man believed to be the father of a three-month-old baby has been arrested by police in New York and charged with the murder of the child's mother - who died after she was shot point-blank in the head while pushing their daughter in a stroller on the Upper East Side.
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Mail

American judge kidnapped and held for $36,000 ransom after hiring two prostitutes while vacationing in Rio de Janeiro: Four suspects are in custody, including two men who posed as a police officer

An American judge vacationing in Rio de Janeiro hired two prostitutes before he was kidnapped and held for ransom by two men who were posing as police officers. The magistrate, whose name has not been released by Brazilian authorities, arrived in the tourist hot spot July 3, according to police reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Lawyer shot dead in Uber on way to airport with his mother

A government attorney from the Philippines, who was visiting Philadelphia, was shot and killed while in an Uber alongside his mother on the way to the airport. On Sunday, Philadelphia police said that John Albert Laylo, 36, and his mother were in the rideshare vehicle at 4.10am on Saturday, travelling from University City to Philadelphia International airport when the car was targeted by as many as 15 shots. They were fired into the rear window and the driver’s side of the car. The Uber was stopped at a red light when the shooter got out of a car from...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Minnesota

Lyndon Wiggins sentenced to life in prison for murder of realtor

MINNEAPOLIS -- Lyndon Wiggins was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of release for his involvement in the kidnapping and killing of realtor Monique Baugh, the Hennepin County Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.Wiggins was found guilty of aiding and abetting premeditated first-degree murder early June. He was also found guilty of aiding and abetting attempted kidnapping and first-degree murder while committing kidnapping.Life in prison is the mandatory sentence for aiding and abetting premeditated first-degree murder under Minnesota law.Other defendants convicted for their involvement in the crime are Elsa Segura, Cedric Berry and Berry Davis. All were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of release.Another co-defendant, Shante Davis, has yet to go to trial, but will in October. She faces charges of aiding an offender as an accomplice after the fact for her involvement in the murder.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
TheDailyBeast

High School Football Player Killed Himself After Fleeing Crash That Killed Pal: Cops

Police now believe Tyler Zook, a 17-year-old Conestoga Valley High School football player, took his own life in the middle of the night after leaving the scene of a crash that killed his teammate last weekend. Authorities say the teammate, 16-year-old Tyreese ‘Ty’ Smith, died of mechanical asphyxia in the crash. An 18-year-old girl, Amalie Wendt, was also injured. It’s unclear who was driving the car that belonged to Wendt’s father, and Zook’s mom said Zook didn’t even have a learner’s permit. However, police say he fled the scene and took his life less than two hours later at a home less than a mile away. Zook was an offensive lineman and defensive lineman in the team’s Class of 2023, the Lancaster Daily Voice reported. Local Superintendent Dave Zuilkoski wrote in a statement that mental health counselors were available at the school for those who knew the teens. GoFundMe fundraisers for funeral costs for both Zook and Smith have amassed more than $36,000 combined.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Beast

NYC Teen Accused in Vicious Hate Crime Attacks Is Stabbed to Death

A teenager who allegedly committed two brutal hate crime attacks against Sikhs in New York City has been stabbed to death, police announced Friday. Officers found the 19-year-old stabbed in the chest in Brooklyn, with the blade used to kill him laying beside him missing a handle. Douglas was taken to Brookdale Hospital where he died. Nirmal Singh, visiting NYC from India, was one of Douglas’ alleged victims. Douglas was charged with breaking his nose as Singh was strolling through the Richmond Hill neighborhood in Queens. Douglas was also charged with mugging two other Sikh men with a friend—hitting them with wooden sticks, robbing them, punching them, and snatching the turbans from their heads.
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Mail

Anaesthetist 'who raped a pregnant woman while she was drugged and undergoing a caesarean in Brazil carried out identical attacks on two other mothers the same day', police fear

An anaesthetist who allegedly raped a pregnant woman during a C-section may have carried out attacks on two more mothers on the same day. Giovanni Quintella Bezerra, 32, was arrested on suspicion of rape after he was allegedly secretly filmed orally raping a woman after he heavily sedated her at the Hospital da Mulher in São João de Meriti, Rio de Janeiro.
HEALTH

