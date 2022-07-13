More than 6,000 early votes cast for Ohio August primary

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Secretary of State’s office has released the first early voting numbers for the upcoming August primary.

Just over 6,200 early votes have been cast and more than 44,000 absentee ballots have been requested by mail or in person, according to data from an informal survey by the Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s office.

The data reported was from all 88 Ohio county boards from July 6 to July 8. In Franklin County, 455 in-person ballots were cast early along with 105 in Delaware County, according to the data provided by LaRose’s office.

“Despite the August 2nd primary not including any marquee statewide races, we’re seeing stronger turnout than expected across Ohio,” said Frank LaRose, Ohio Secretary of State.

Due to delays in Ohio’s redistricting process, the second primary of 2022 will determine who will be on November’s ballot for Ohio Senator, Representative to the Ohio House, and members of the state central committee.

Early voting continues this week at all 88 Ohio counties’ boards of elections. The early voting schedule is:

July 13-15: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

July 18-22: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

July 25-29: 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

July 30: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

July 31: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Aug. 1: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

For a full guide on the August primary, follow this link.

