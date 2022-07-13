ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

More than 6,000 early votes cast for Ohio August primary

By Orri Benatar
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jAOrO_0geJMbt500

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Secretary of State’s office has released the first early voting numbers for the upcoming August primary.

Just over 6,200 early votes have been cast and more than 44,000 absentee ballots have been requested by mail or in person, according to data from an informal survey by the Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s office.

The data reported was from all 88 Ohio county boards from July 6 to July 8. In Franklin County, 455 in-person ballots were cast early along with 105 in Delaware County, according to the data provided by LaRose’s office.

Your Local Election HQ

“Despite the August 2nd primary not including any marquee statewide races, we’re seeing stronger turnout than expected across Ohio,” said Frank LaRose, Ohio Secretary of State.

Due to delays in Ohio’s redistricting process, the second primary of 2022 will determine who will be on November’s ballot for Ohio Senator, Representative to the Ohio House, and members of the state central committee.

Early voting continues this week at all 88 Ohio counties’ boards of elections. The early voting schedule is:

  • July 13-15: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
  • July 18-22: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
  • July 25-29: 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.
  • July 30: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
  • July 31: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.
  • Aug. 1: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Full a full guide on the August primary, follow this link.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 4

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Can 10-year-olds get an abortion under Ohio’s heartbeat law?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohioans are divided on whether a 10-year-old rape victim is eligible for an abortion under the state’s heartbeat law. Ohio’s top law enforcement officer and anti-abortion groups contend that the 10-year-old sexual abuse victim who traveled to Indiana for an abortion did not need to cross state lines – she could have had the procedure in Ohio, they said.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Franklin County tops Ohio with 6,800 uninsured drivers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Franklin County tops the list of drivers for uninsured motorists in the last six months, according to a list provided by the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles. Franklin County had 6,818 non-compliance license suspensions. The county with the next highest number was Cuyahoga with 6,615....
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
themountvernongrapevine.com

Governor DeWine Announces Local Government Payments from National Opioid Settlement Begin

(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced today that the first payments of funds to local governments from the OneOhio settlement with national opioid distributors have been made electronically. Local governments will determine how to use the payments, totaling more than $8.6 million, to best combat the opioid epidemic in their own communities. Following these initial payments, governments will continue receiving payments from the settlement over the next 18 years.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Delaware, OH
City
Columbus, OH
Delaware County, OH
Government
Delaware County, OH
Elections
Local
Ohio Elections
Franklin County, OH
Government
State
Ohio State
Franklin County, OH
Elections
County
Franklin County, OH
County
Delaware County, OH
WTRF- 7News

10-year-old Ohio girl’s abortion report released

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Indiana Attorney General’s investigation into a doctor who performed an abortion on a 10-year-old rape victim from Columbus may prove to be fruitless, hospital records indicate. After Dr. Caitlin Bernard told the Indianapolis Star she provided abortion services to the out-of-state 10-year-old girl, the story made national news and garnered […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Early Voting#Election State#Local Election#Boards Of Elections#The Ohio House#Nexstar Media Inc
NBC4 Columbus

AEP Ohio gives ‘catastrophic’ reason for quickly cutting power

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – State regulators called AEP Ohio officials to the table Wednesday to review the company’s decision to cut power for thousands of central Ohio homes during a June heat wave. Officials from AEP Ohio, the main energy supply company in central Ohio, appeared before the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio to explain […]
COLUMBUS, OH
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

Ohio attorney general said 10-year-old rape victim could have had abortion in Ohio, but state law isn't clear

CLEVELAND — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has been in the national spotlight since a Monday night interview with Fox News in which he cast doubt on the story of a 10-year-old Ohio girl who sought an abortion in Indiana because of Ohio’s new six-week abortion ban. That story turned out to be true, and he changed his tune when an arrest in the case was announced Wednesday. But now we’re looking at another portion of that interview that our viewers asked us to look into, and we did some digging.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

BLINK Founder Pulls out of Festival, and 9 Other Greater Cincinnati News Stories You May Have Missed This Week

There's not a lot of empathy for Ohio children who are raped and need abortions – at least not from many Republicans in the Buckeye State. The case of the 10-year-old who was forced to go out of state for a medical procedure because of Ohio's new abortion law made national news as the ramifications of Roe v. Wade's reversal become clearer. But this week was packed with other news, too, including a big announcement from the founder of one of Cincinnati's most beloved events. Catch up on the major headlines below.
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NBC4 Columbus

More Central Ohio homebuyers are backing out of deals

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More Central Ohio homebuyers backed out of contracts over the past last month, following a nationwide increase in mortgage rates. Industry experts say it’s not clear if rising rates are solely to blame. Sue Van Woerkom, president of Columbus Realtors, said she has seen more houses go back onto the market […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WAKS 96.5 KISS-FM

This Is The Most Supernatural City In Ohio

Have you ever wondered how supernatural your city is?. GreatLakesStakes.com determined the most supernatural cities in each state, taking into account the total number of ghost and UFO sightings per city. According to the data, Columbus is the most supernatural city in Ohio. It clocked in at 264 total sightings,...
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Are you allowed to bring a gun to the Ohio State Fair?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Concealed and open carry guns will be permitted at the Ohio State Fair that begins in two weeks, but the spokesperson for the State Highway Patrol said Wednesday that there is a catch. Lt. Nathan Dennis said this is no different than in years past, but firearms are permitted outside only. Fair […]
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Risk for Severe Weather across Ohio and West Virginia Sunday afternoon

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Storm Prediction Center has outlined our region in a Slight Risk for severe weather or a two out of five on the severe weather scale. The primary concerns will be damaging wind gusts as well as an isolated instance for large hail. Flash flooding is also a concern due to saturated ground and storms moving through the same area.
WHEELING, WV
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

29K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy