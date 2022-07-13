ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Republic and Campbell set to have over $5 million in improvements

By Brandon Scott
 4 days ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield drivers will soon have a smoother commute if they drive near Campbell Avenue and Republic Road. The City of Springfield will be adding some additional turn lanes to the busy intersection to help decrease delays during rush hour traffic.

Road improvements will also include the Chase Card Services intersection off Republic Road. Along with widening the three existing lanes to five lanes between Fairview Avenue and the traffic signal at Chase. The city will include new bike lanes on the road. Sidewalks will also be improved to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act upgrades and stormwater improvements.

Springfield City Council members approved the $5.3 million bid by Capital Paving & Construction, LLC, to make the improvements. The city hopes that the project will improve traffic flow between Campbell Avenue, Republic Road, and James River Freeway.

