San Francisco Giants outfielder LaMonte Wade Jr. is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Wade is getting the nod at first base, batting ninth in the order versus Brewers starter Aaron Ashby. Our models project Wade for 0.6 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO