ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost tests positive for COVID-19

By Mark Feuerborn
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=359bIr_0geJM7ge00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has been diagnosed with COVID-19, his office confirmed Wednesday morning.

Press Secretary Steve Irwin said Yost tested positive the week of July 4 but did not specify which day. However, he added that the attorney general is following quarantine protocols and is still working from home.

“He had minor symptoms but is feeling good,” Irwin said.

Personhood for unborn begins at conception, Ohio bill says

Yost disclosed his COVID-19 diagnosis in a recorded video message at the National Association of Attorneys General’s 2022 Robocall Summit, which started Tuesday and continued into Wednesday, MLive reported. Yost was supposed to co-host the event with the Michigan attorney general before testing positive for COVID-19.

This is Yost’s second bout with COVID-19. He previously tested positive for the virus in January 2021 , and a spokesperson said the attorney general contracted it during the holidays.

Year-old shooting has Columbus police looking for this man
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

Whaley discusses what she plans to do about abortion rights in Ohio

As Ohio lawmakers consider a bill that would ban abortion at conception, one candidate for governor is trying to put the issue on the ballot. News Center 7′s Molly Koweek looked into the process and how to amend the state constitution. Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate and former Dayton mayor, Nan...
CNN

Why did Ohio abortion story spin so out of control?

Nicole Carroll describes how the Columbus Dispatch confirmed a child rape allegation that some conservative media outlets disbelieved. Natasha Alford and Bill Carter analyze the partisan media battles over abortion.
NBC4 Columbus

Can 10-year-olds get an abortion under Ohio’s heartbeat law?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohioans are divided on whether a 10-year-old rape victim is eligible for an abortion under the state’s heartbeat law. Ohio’s top law enforcement officer and anti-abortion groups contend that the 10-year-old sexual abuse victim who traveled to Indiana for an abortion did not need to cross state lines – she could have had the procedure in Ohio, they said.
OHIO STATE
themountvernongrapevine.com

Governor DeWine Announces Local Government Payments from National Opioid Settlement Begin

(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced today that the first payments of funds to local governments from the OneOhio settlement with national opioid distributors have been made electronically. Local governments will determine how to use the payments, totaling more than $8.6 million, to best combat the opioid epidemic in their own communities. Following these initial payments, governments will continue receiving payments from the settlement over the next 18 years.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Ohio Government
Columbus, OH
Health
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
Local
Ohio Sports
Columbus, OH
Coronavirus
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
Government
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Health
WTRF- 7News

10-year-old Ohio girl’s abortion report released

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Indiana Attorney General’s investigation into a doctor who performed an abortion on a 10-year-old rape victim from Columbus may prove to be fruitless, hospital records indicate. After Dr. Caitlin Bernard told the Indianapolis Star she provided abortion services to the out-of-state 10-year-old girl, the story made national news and garnered […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Franklin County tops Ohio with 6,800 uninsured drivers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Franklin County tops the list of drivers for uninsured motorists in the last six months, according to a list provided by the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles. Franklin County had 6,818 non-compliance license suspensions. The county with the next highest number was Cuyahoga with 6,615....
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Yost
Person
Steve Irwin
13abc.com

Ohio AG clarifies Ohio abortion ban exemptions

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Attorney General’s Office is clarifying what exemptions exist in Ohio’s newly-implemented abortion ban. An explainer issued by Ohio AG Dave Yost’s office Thursday said there are three exemptions to the state’s heartbeat law that bans abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, approximately six weeks into a pregnancy and before many women know they are pregnant.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio bill aims to protect pregnant workers on the job

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two Ohio lawmakers are backing a bill they said will prevent expecting mothers from being terminated from their jobs. New legislation introduced by state Reps. Brigid Kelly (D-Cincinnati) and Terrence Upchurch (D-Cleveland) aims to support pregnant women in the workplace by prohibiting employers from failing or refusing to make “reasonable accommodations […]
OHIO STATE
Your Radio Place

Study says most patients in Ohio received abortion care after six weeks

COLUMBUS, Ohio – A new study from Ohio State University indicates that 9 in 10 patients in Ohio received abortion care after six weeks of pregnancy. Following the overturning of Roe v. Wade, Ohio has since passed a law making abortion illegal after six weeks, or after a heartbeat is detected.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio Attorney General#Covid#Attorneys#Politics Courts#Politics State#Covid 19#2022 Robocall Summit#Nexstar Media Inc#Wcmh Tv
wksu.org

Republican lawmaker wants customers to bank on Ohio businesses accepting their cash

It’s estimated the number of businesses that don’t accept cash has doubled since the start of the COVID pandemic. But even though many people have become comfortable paying with a smart phone or credit or debit card, a Republican state lawmaker wants to move the other way and make sure businesses are required to accept cash along with other forms of payment.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS Pittsburgh

Local clinics say they're flooded with abortion seekers from Ohio, West Virginia

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Two freestanding abortion clinics in the Pittsburgh region say they've been seeing an increase in demand since Roe v. Wade was overturned at the end of June. They say the demand is coming from states like Ohio and West Virginia due to their current abortion laws.Attorney General Josh Shapiro stood outside Allegheny Reproductive Health Center in East Liberty Thursday afternoon to remind Pennsylvanians that he will do whatever he can to keep abortion legal. Representatives from the center and Planned Parenthood of Western Pennsylvania say people from neighboring states are flocking to clinics for services which is...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTRF- 7News

Ohio parents allegedly gave child monthly allowance of weed

(WTRF) Two parents in Ohio have been charged after they allegedly provided drugs to their 13-year-old. 39-year-old Troyt Suttles and his wife Kristina, of Muskingum County, are facing multiple charges after their child showed up to school with bloodshot eyes. The child allegedly told officials her eyes were bloodshot because...
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

29K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy