Toledo, OH

Woman killed, two others injured in early morning fire in East Toledo

By The Blade
 4 days ago
One woman was killed and two others are injured after a two-story house fire broke out early Wednesday in East Toledo, the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department.

About 3:15 a.m., Toledo fire and rescue crews responded to a reported structure fire at 1019 Mott Ave., where they received word that individuals could be in the home.

The woman was found in the home and a boy who was found outside of the home were transferred to the University of Michigan Medical Center in Ann Arbor, where the woman later died.

Positive identification will be made by the Lucas County Coroner’s Office.

The boy was listed in critical condition with burns. Another woman at the scene was transported to a local hospital for moderate injuries.

The fire’s cause is under investigation. This is the fifth fire related fatality in the city of Toledo this year.

