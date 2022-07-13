Ithaca City Hall hours extended
ITHACA, N.Y.—City Hall is reopening to the public from 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The building division office is maintaining hours from...ithacavoice.com
ITHACA, N.Y.—City Hall is reopening to the public from 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The building division office is maintaining hours from...ithacavoice.com
The Ithaca Voice is a nonprofit digital news site with a mission to improve civic and political understanding in Ithaca and Tompkins County by publishing and sustaining in-depth, educational, rigorous, timely and ethical journalism that all residents can access free of charge online.https://ithacavoice.com/
Comments / 0