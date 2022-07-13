Ithaca City Hall hours extended

ITHACA, N.Y.—Ithaca police had a busy Friday, which included the arrest of one Ithaca man on charges relating to a “domestic incident,” according to police. After responding to a residence in the 100 block of Chestnut Street the evening of July 15, Ithaca police stated that Daniel J. Platoni, 25, of Ithaca was arrested and charged with aggravated family offense, unlawful imprisonment and criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation. The first charge is a class E felony, the latter two are misdemeanors. He was arraigned and released on his own recognizance.

ITHACA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO