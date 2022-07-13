Metallica Had The Perfect Response After Someone Dragged “Fake” Fans For Only Listening To Their Music After It Featured On “Stranger Things” And It’s Sparked A Conversation About Gatekeeping
When Stranger Things finally returned to our screens for its fourth season back in May, nobody could have anticipated the huge cultural impact that it’d have. While the Netflix hit was already established for delivering epic sci-fi special effects served with a healthy slab of ’80s nostalgia, its huge popularity hadn’t...www.buzzfeednews.com
Comments / 0