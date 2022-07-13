ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tampa Bay pro-choice groups will protest upcoming 'Moms For Liberty' conference

By Molly Ryan
cltampa.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNearly three weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark case that constitutionally protected abortions in the first trimester, Tampa Bay activist groups have shown no sign of lowering their voices on the issue. The "Moms for Liberty" national summit will take place at Tampa's...

flaglernewsweekly.com

First Lady Casey DeSantis Makes Major Announcements to Support the Hope Florida – A Pathway to Prosperity Initiative

TAMPA, Fla. — First Lady Casey DeSantis held a roundtable discussion to highlight how the State of Florida is working to support and empower Florida’s foster and adoptive families through the Hope Florida – A Pathway to Prosperity initiative. The Hope Florida – A Pathway to Prosperity initiative, spearheaded by First Lady DeSantis and implemented by the Florida Department of Children and Families, utilizes ‘Care Navigators’ to guide Floridians on an individualized path to prosperity by focusing on community collaboration between the private sector, faith-based community, nonprofits, and government entities to break down traditional community silos in an effort to maximize resources and uncover opportunities. The goal is to help individuals realize economic self-sufficiency and prosperity.
FLORIDA STATE
cltampa.com

Photos: Hundreds march in downtown Tampa to protest Moms For Liberty national summit

Today, hundreds of activists gathered in Downtown Tampa to protest the first-ever Moms for Liberty national summit. The right wing group has drawn ire from progressives for pushing their agenda in schools, which includes trying to limit what teachers can talk about in the classroom. In Florida, Moms For Liberty (MFL) has shown support for laws that seek to censor teachers in classrooms; legislation the group has championed include what critics called the "Don't Say Gay" bill and the "Stop WOKE.
TAMPA, FL
Florida Phoenix

FL Attorney General Moody mum on abortion at ‘Moms’ summit as pro-choice protesters shout outside

Quality Journalism for Critical Times TAMPA — Republican Attorney General Ashley Moody railed Saturday in Tampa about radical “programming of our children,” COVID lockdowns, censorship by Big Tech, lack of enforcement of border laws, and her work to oppose a COVID vaccine mandate in federal government. But with pro-choice demonstrators gathered on a corner near the Marriott Water Street, where […] The post FL Attorney General Moody mum on abortion at ‘Moms’ summit as pro-choice protesters shout outside appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

DeSantis calls on conservative ‘Moms’ at national summit to fight ‘leftist’ agenda

Quality Journalism for Critical Times TAMPA — Claiming that Florida schools are undergoing “leftist indoctrination,” a “leftist agenda,” and “sexualization of children,” Gov. Ron DeSantis called on hundreds of members of “Moms For Liberty,” gathered in Tampa Friday, to fight. “You’ve got to stand up and you’ve got to fight,” DeSantis said in a keynote speech to the conservative, nearly […] The post DeSantis calls on conservative ‘Moms’ at national summit to fight ‘leftist’ agenda appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa, FL
Tampa, FL
Tampa, FL
Madison, FL
Saint Petersburg, FL
cltampa.com

Tampa Bay teachers protest Ron DeSantis and Moms For Liberty summit in downtown Tampa

Today several Tampa Bay teachers gathered outside of the first national Moms For Liberty summit in Downtown Tampa to protest the group's right-wing agenda in public schools. They waved signs in front of the Water Street Marriott as Governor Ron DeSantis gave a speech to an enthralled crowd inside for the summit, which runs until Sunday. Another protest is planned for Saturday, July 16.
TAMPA, FL
thegabber.com

The Gabs: Smoking Bans on the Beach

This July, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis approved a law that allows municipalities to restrict or ban cigarette smoking on city-owned beaches or parks. Team Gabber brought back the print version of the newspaper, and we've redesigned our website to make it easier for you to get the news. We're not out of the woods yet, and every little bit helps pay our reporters, printer, and other expenses. Support local news and families — donate now to keep The Gabber Newspaper serving the community it loves!
FLORIDA STATE
Betsy Devos
Ron Desantis
TheDailyBeast

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Goes to War Against ‘Woke Math’

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to ignore rumors about a potential 2024 presidential bid. Instead, he turned his ire to “woke math” at a Friday gathering in Tampa for the conservative group Moms for Liberty. He boasted that, after a recent Department of Education review, woke math books in Florida were sent back to publishers, who “took the woke out and sent us back normal math books.” “I’m just thinking to myself, like, two plus two equals four, right? It’s not ‘two plus two equals four, well, how do you feel about that? Is that an injustice?’” DeSantis riffed. “No, we gotta teach the kids to get the right answer.” The anger directed at arithmetic comes as Trumpworld pundits have begun attacking DeSantis for still leaving the door open to a potential presidential primary challenge against Donald Trump.
FLORIDA STATE
#Florida Democratic Party#Pro Choice#Protest#Politics Federal#Moms For Liberty#The U S Supreme Court#Psl Tampa Bay#The Supreme Court
maggrand.com

Two Florida candidates running for office for the first time accuse sheriff of pushing them to withdraw from races

Two Florida candidates running for office for the first time revealed details of phone calls they had with Brevard County’s top lawman, Sheriff Wayne Ivey. Retired school resource officer Shawn Overdorf and Cocoa police officer Chris Hattaway claim Sheriff Wayne Ivey pushed each of them to drop out of their races and throw support behind their opponents. All in exchange for guaranteed jobs working for their competition after the election.
FLORIDA STATE
stpetecatalyst.com

Places This Week: Jet center coming to St. Pete-Clearwater airport

A weekly roundup of local real estate deals. 82,000-square-foot jet center to be built at the St. Petersburg-Clearwater International Airport. In seeing a significant uptick in jet ownership, aircraft charter and jet management company Elite Air will build a terminal and multiple hangars at the St. Petersburg-Clearwater International Airport. Elite...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
WHYI Y100

This Is The Most Supernatural City In Florida

Americans are captivated by the mysterious and unexplainable, and Florida has its fair share of spine-chilling tales, from haunting spirits to extraterrestrial moments. Whether you believe these stories or not, you can't deny that they're interesting, at least. GreatLakesStakes.com did some digging and found the most supernatural cities in the...
FLORIDA STATE
AOL Corp

7 Florida cities where home prices are skyrocketing

Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Small Business Spotlight 2022:. MoveBuddha identified the fastest-growing cities in...
FLORIDA STATE

