Alabama A&M announces new provost

Calhoun Community College and Sonoco are excited to celebrate the graduates of its newly created Industrial Maintenance Mechanic Apprenticeship Program. “Over the past several years, we have made significant investments in establishing programs to support the growth and development of our employees through collaboration with our local high schools, community colleges, as well as the Alabama Office of Apprenticeship,” commented Brian Kilpatrick, Sonoco Director of Operations. “This AOA (Alabama Office of Apprenticeship) Maintenance Apprenticeship & Pre-apprentice program is a perfect example of how a company ‘builds its own talent’ with the support of local primary, secondary school systems and financial support from the State,” added Kilpatrick.

2 DAYS AGO