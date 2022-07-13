ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama A&M announces new provost

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
WAFF
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama A&M University named Dr. John D. Jones the Provost and Vice...

www.waff.com

Comments / 1

Related
WHNT News 19

Alabama A&M University receives grant to renovate historic building

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Alabama A&M University has received a grant to begin a restoration project for one of the campus’ oldest buildings. AAMU was one of the schools chosen by the National Park Service’s 2022 Historically Black College and Universities grant program. They will receive $500,000 to begin the restoration and renovation of Carnegie Hall Library.
MADISON COUNTY, AL
themadisonrecord.com

6 Madison students earn National Merit Scholarships from universities

MADISON – Six students from Madison high schools have received College-Sponsored Merit Scholarships. National Merit Scholarship Corporation selected students at James Clemens and Bob Jones high schools to receive the funding from college and universities. Established in 1955, the corporation is an independent, not-for-profit organization that operates without government assistance.
MADISON, AL
The Decatur Daily

Commercial boardwalk proposed for riverfront

A boardwalk with shops, hotels, restaurants and entertainment along the Tennessee River would enhance Decatur, residents said last week during a forum on riverfront development that also included requests for rentals of kayaks and other water equipment. Jeremy Baldwin, owner of the KOA Wheeler Lake campground in Hillsboro, said he...
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Huntsville community leader funeral arrangements set

Members of the Alabama Democratic Party made "a call to action for women's rights" Law enforcement is still searching for a fourth suspect that was involved in Saturday's standoff. Huntsville community leader dead after ATV crash. Updated: 17 hours ago. Ray Jones died in an ATV crash on one of...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
State
Missouri State
Local
Alabama Education
wbrc.com

Fans enjoy HBCU Experience at the World Games

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Visitors at the World Games this week had the chance to get the HBCU Experience, highlighting Alabama’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities, and on July 15, Alabama A&M was featured. It was a sea of maroon and white at the Microsoft Tent. The Alabama A&M...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WAFF

Huntsville mental health facility preparing for Lifeline transition to 988

Members of the Alabama Democratic Party made "a call to action for women's rights" Law enforcement is still searching for a fourth suspect that was involved in Saturday's standoff. Huntsville community leader funeral arrangements set. Updated: 4 hours ago. According to family and friends of Jones, visitation will be held...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University President#Alabama A M University#College#Provost#Academic Affairs#Fisk University#Lincoln University#Dean Of Graduate Studies
gadsdenmessenger.com

Local middle schooler shines Black Girl Joy

Photo: Black Girl Joy grant recipient London Mathis stands next to her Affirmation Wall with her grandmother at the July 9 Day of Affirmation at Moragne Park. (Submitted photo) At 12 years old, London Mathis was named a winner of the Black Girl Joy grant. Mathis, a rising eighth-grade student...
calhoun.edu

Calhoun Community College and Sonoco Announce Graduates of New Apprenticeship Program

Calhoun Community College and Sonoco are excited to celebrate the graduates of its newly created Industrial Maintenance Mechanic Apprenticeship Program. “Over the past several years, we have made significant investments in establishing programs to support the growth and development of our employees through collaboration with our local high schools, community colleges, as well as the Alabama Office of Apprenticeship,” commented Brian Kilpatrick, Sonoco Director of Operations. “This AOA (Alabama Office of Apprenticeship) Maintenance Apprenticeship & Pre-apprentice program is a perfect example of how a company ‘builds its own talent’ with the support of local primary, secondary school systems and financial support from the State,” added Kilpatrick.
FOX54 News

Back-to-School: Next Step shares free school supplies

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Your kids are almost back to the classroom and with that comes school supplies. And they can be expensive. But some organizations in the area are trying to help. Next Step, Be Your Best You, is a community-based organization and they hosted a back-to-school event where...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
ALA
WAFF

Huntsville community leader killed in ATV crash

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An 87-year-old Huntsville community leader was killed in an ATV crash on one of his family farms in Jackson County. Ray Jones, the patriarch of Jones farm, died when the ATV he was operating drove off a small bridge and hit a tree. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Jones was found Friday night.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Former Huntsville National Guard armory to be transformed into a community center

The former National Guard Armory off Memorial Parkway is being transformed into a community center. The Huntsville City Council approved a nearly $6.4 million construction agreement with Lee Builders to renovate the Raymond W. Jones Community Center at John Hunt Park at its meeting Thursday. Lee Builders is also the contractor for the $27.7 million renovation of nearby Joe Davis Stadium.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
franchising.com

Scooter’s Coffee Continues Growing in Alabama

Franchisee opens first Scooter’s Coffee in her Hometown. July 14, 2022 // Franchising.com // OMAHA, Neb. - Scooter’s Coffee, LLC, the Midwest-based drive-thru coffee franchise that is experiencing record-breaking growth, is continuing its effort to grow its presence throughout the United States by bringing its world-class drive-thru coffee to Huntsville, Alabama.
HUNTSVILLE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy