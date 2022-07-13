Alabama A&M announces new provost

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Alabama A&M University has received a grant to begin a restoration project for one of the campus’ oldest buildings. AAMU was one of the schools chosen by the National Park Service’s 2022 Historically Black College and Universities grant program. They will receive $500,000 to begin the restoration and renovation of Carnegie Hall Library.
MADISON – Six students from Madison high schools have received College-Sponsored Merit Scholarships. National Merit Scholarship Corporation selected students at James Clemens and Bob Jones high schools to receive the funding from college and universities. Established in 1955, the corporation is an independent, not-for-profit organization that operates without government assistance.
A boardwalk with shops, hotels, restaurants and entertainment along the Tennessee River would enhance Decatur, residents said last week during a forum on riverfront development that also included requests for rentals of kayaks and other water equipment. Jeremy Baldwin, owner of the KOA Wheeler Lake campground in Hillsboro, said he...
Members of the Alabama Democratic Party made "a call to action for women's rights" Law enforcement is still searching for a fourth suspect that was involved in Saturday's standoff. Huntsville community leader dead after ATV crash. Updated: 17 hours ago. Ray Jones died in an ATV crash on one of...
Jackie Reed was known at just about every single Huntsville City Council meeting and Madison County Commission meeting to take to the podium during public comments and share her praises and criticisms on local issues.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Visitors at the World Games this week had the chance to get the HBCU Experience, highlighting Alabama’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities, and on July 15, Alabama A&M was featured. It was a sea of maroon and white at the Microsoft Tent. The Alabama A&M...
Members of the Alabama Democratic Party made "a call to action for women's rights" Law enforcement is still searching for a fourth suspect that was involved in Saturday's standoff. Huntsville community leader funeral arrangements set. Updated: 4 hours ago. According to family and friends of Jones, visitation will be held...
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — July 16 was Community Outreach Day for the First Seventh-day Adventist Church. The theme for this event is “Be the Sermon”. The church’s senior pastor, Dr. William Lee, led the charge for their church to make time to give back to the members of the Huntsville community.
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The City of Huntsville is moving forward with its plans to bring professional soccer to the Rocket City. Earlier this week, Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle and Nashville Soccer Club officials announced minor league soccer would be coming to Huntsville. On Thursday, the city agreed to lease...
Photo: Black Girl Joy grant recipient London Mathis stands next to her Affirmation Wall with her grandmother at the July 9 Day of Affirmation at Moragne Park. (Submitted photo) At 12 years old, London Mathis was named a winner of the Black Girl Joy grant. Mathis, a rising eighth-grade student...
Calhoun Community College and Sonoco are excited to celebrate the graduates of its newly created Industrial Maintenance Mechanic Apprenticeship Program. “Over the past several years, we have made significant investments in establishing programs to support the growth and development of our employees through collaboration with our local high schools, community colleges, as well as the Alabama Office of Apprenticeship,” commented Brian Kilpatrick, Sonoco Director of Operations. “This AOA (Alabama Office of Apprenticeship) Maintenance Apprenticeship & Pre-apprentice program is a perfect example of how a company ‘builds its own talent’ with the support of local primary, secondary school systems and financial support from the State,” added Kilpatrick.
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Your kids are almost back to the classroom and with that comes school supplies. And they can be expensive. But some organizations in the area are trying to help. Next Step, Be Your Best You, is a community-based organization and they hosted a back-to-school event where...
EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the first in a series of Sunday stories based on AL.com’s anonymous offseason survey of Alabama high school football coaches. Veteran Fyffe football coach Paul Benefield describes himself as “just a dumb ol’ country boy.”. Three hundred twenty-two victories and five state...
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An 87-year-old Huntsville community leader was killed in an ATV crash on one of his family farms in Jackson County. Ray Jones, the patriarch of Jones farm, died when the ATV he was operating drove off a small bridge and hit a tree. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Jones was found Friday night.
The former National Guard Armory off Memorial Parkway is being transformed into a community center. The Huntsville City Council approved a nearly $6.4 million construction agreement with Lee Builders to renovate the Raymond W. Jones Community Center at John Hunt Park at its meeting Thursday. Lee Builders is also the contractor for the $27.7 million renovation of nearby Joe Davis Stadium.
Franchisee opens first Scooter’s Coffee in her Hometown. July 14, 2022 // Franchising.com // OMAHA, Neb. - Scooter’s Coffee, LLC, the Midwest-based drive-thru coffee franchise that is experiencing record-breaking growth, is continuing its effort to grow its presence throughout the United States by bringing its world-class drive-thru coffee to Huntsville, Alabama.
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Smoke and louder than normal noises near Redstone Arsenal were all part of range tests on Friday morning. The tests will last until noon, according to a post on the Team Redstone Twitter page. If you captured any photos of the smoke, submit them here.
Groceries and gas are more expensive than they were a year ago, and some people are finding it hard to keep up with necessary spending. Local church members said they see the need in the community and want to do something to help.
I have always preached to my kids that they should value the relationship with siblings. Foster it and take care of one of the only relationships that will always be around even when a spouse runs out on you. These Alabama siblings will be close forever, I am willing to...
