The St. Louis Cardinals did not include Edmundo Sosa (leg) in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Sosa suffered a leg injury in last night's game and will sit out Sunday's contest, though his injury is not believed to be too serious. Tommy Edman will take over at shortstop while Nolan Gorman joins the lineup at second base and bats fifth.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 11 HOURS AGO