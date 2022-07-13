Chelsea transfer news LIVE: Raheem Sterling SIGNS, Koulibaly medical TOMORROW, Kimpembe and Ake in talks

RAHEEM STERLING has signed for Chelsea, the club have confirmed.

The England star is already in Los Angeles and has been pictured there ahead of the Blues' pre-season tour.

And Kalidou Koulibaly won't be far behind, with the Senegal captain reportedly set to undergo a medical on Thursday.

The Blues are known to want two centre-backs to replace the outgoing Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.

And it is reported that Presnel Kimpembe is the man they have decided on as the second central defender they will bring in, with Matthijs de Ligt set to join Bayern Munich.

IN : None

: None OUT: Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid), Andreas Christensen (Barcelona), Danny Drinkwater (released), Charly Musonda (released), Jake Clarke-Salter (released), Lucas Bergstrom (Peterborough, loan), Sam McClelland (Barrow, loan)

JOIN SUN VEGAS: GET A FREE £10 BONUS WITH 100s OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Ts&Cs apply)

Stay up to date with all the latest from Stamford Bridge...

Good morning, Chelsea fans

Chelsea have completed the signing of Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli.

The Blues will pay Napoli €40m in total for the defender, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Once Napoli check the paperwork, the centre-back will officially be unveiled by the Blues.

He’ll earn €10m net salary per season during his time at Stamford Bridge, it was added.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have announced the £50million signing of Raheem Sterling after he jetted out to Los Angeles to join his new team-mates.

The 27-year-old arrives on a five-year contract, with the option for a further year.

Sterling said it was a “pleasure” to join the Blues and in doing so return to London.

Elsewhere, Chelsea are looking to add Presnel Kimpembe to their ranks after snagging Kalidou Koulibaly and Raheem Sterling.

The Blues splashed £85m to bring the pair to Stamford Bridge.

But Chelsea aren’t done spending yet as they look to bring in Kimpembe to partner Koulibaly at the heart of their defence.

The Blues reportedly approached PSG about Kimpembe’s availability on Monday, the Independent reported.

And PSG are open to letting him leave if Chelsea can cough up €50 million with €10 bonuses, the report added.

However there’s a disparity over the price as the Blues are looking to spend 20million less than PSG’s valuation, it was also stated.

Raheem Sterling “can’t wait to get started” at Chelsea as the £50million newcomer roared: “Let’s make history together.”

Sterling completed his medical in the capital before flying to Los Angeles’ for Chelsea’s pre-season tour.

The England attacker, 27, moved on to seek more regular starts after an Etihad bench role for much of last season.

And on Chelsea’s Instagram account he claimed: “So glad to be a Chelsea player right now.

“Honestly can’t wait to get started and yeah, let’s make history together.”

Chelsea fans make Sterling dig

Chelsea supporters are all saying the same thing after they completed the signing of Raheem Sterling.

Sterling failed to win the Champions League with City, and Blues fans told him that will change with Chelsea who won the competition a few years ago.

One fan wrote: “Now you can see the Champions League title in real life!”

Another told City: “Thank you for letting him realise his dream of winning the Champions League.”

Sterling issues battle cry

Raheem Sterling "can't wait to get started" at Chelsea as the £50million newcomer roared: "Let's make history together."

Sterling completed his medical in the capital before flying to Los Angeles' for Chelsea's pre-season tour.

The England attacker, 27, moved on to seek more regular starts after an Etihad bench role for much of last season.

And on Chelsea's Instagram account he claimed: "So glad to be a Chelsea player right now.

"Honestly can't wait to get started and yeah, let's make history together."

Causing a Stir

Gary Lineker has praised Chelsea for signing Raheem Sterling from Man City.

The England winger completed his transfer to the Blues today and is set to join his new team-mates on their pre-season tour.

And Lineker reckons the Blues pulled of a coup by getting Sterling to Stamford Bridge.

He tweeted: "That is one hell of a signing."

Sterling gets glowing send-off

Raheem Sterling has received a glowing send-off from Man City's director of football Txiki Begiristain following the winger's move to Chelsea.

The City chief said: "Raheem has been a wonderful servant for Manchester City, and he leaves our club on the best terms possible having helped us win yet another Premier League title," he said

“He has played a very important part of the successes we’ve had in recent seasons and his dignity on and off the field has been an inspiration to many.

“He will be forever part of Manchester City and we wish him well in the next chapter of his career and he departs knowing he will always be welcomed at this football club.”

Chelsea urged to sign Lewandowski

Chelsea have been urged to go big and prise Robert Lewandowski from Barcelona's clutches.

The Blues have already brought in Raheem Sterling to add spice to their attack.

But Lewandoski's the man they need to fire them to the title, according to Danny Murphy.

While Blues ace Armando Broja ticks all the boxes, Murphy doubts he's ready to lead the Blues' title charge just yet.

He told talkSPORT: "He [Broja] is very direct, good feet for a big man, hungry, he looks like a proper centre forward. He puts himself about, he gets in there but his link ups decent. I’d be amazed if he’s not somewhere else.

When asked if academy graduate could be an immediate starter for the Blues, he said: “I think he could possibly be in the future, but I think if they want to try win the league, they need to go big. Lewandowski big.”

Mount-ain to climb

Mason Mount has vowed "it's not done yet" when talking about his stunning body transformation.

The 23-year-old has packed on the muscle in recent years after breaking into the Chelsea first-team as a skinny midfielder.

England ace Mount now boasts a stocky figure after establishing himself as one of Thomas Tuchel's key players.

And he revealed he has transformed his body in order to make his presence felt more on the pitch.

When asked about his impressive physique, Mount told Sky Sports: "You want to be someone that's able to put yourself about a bit as a midfielder.

"But yeah I think people were picking up on it... it's not done yet! It's a long journey so it's only the start of it."

Chelsea look to Kimpembe

Chelsea are looking to add Presnel Kimpembe to their ranks after snagging Kalidou Koulibaly and Raheem Sterling.

The Blues splashed £85m to bring the pair to Stamford Bridge.

But Chelsea aren't done spending yet as they look to bring in Kimpembe to partner Koulibaly at the heart of their defence.

The Blues reportedly approached PSG about Kimpembe's availability on Monday, the Independent reported.

And PSG are open to letting him leave if Chelsea can cough up €50 million with €10 bonuses, the report added.

However there's a disparity over the price as the Blues are looking to spend 20million less than PSG's valuation, it was also stated.

Koulibaly nearly joined Norwich

Kalidou Koulibaly looks to be finally moving to the Premier League - a transfer which has been seven years in the making.

Chelsea are closing in on a £35million transfer for the Napoli central defender as they look to plug the holes left by Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.

It seems as though every Premier League club has shown an interest in Koulibaly at some stage over the years.

Incredibly, Napoli agreed his £6.9m transfer to Norwich.

Koulibaly, who had struggled in his first Serie A campaign, was also happy to complete the move to Norfolk.

The only reason he stayed in southern Italy was that Napoli failed to get either of their two targets to replace him.

Chelsea announce £50m Sterling transfer

Chelsea have announced the £50million signing of Raheem Sterling after he jetted out to Los Angeles to join his new team-mates.

The 27-year-old arrives on a five-year contract, with the option for a further year.

Sterling said it was a "pleasure" to join the Blues and in doing so return to London.

Koulibaly set for LA trip

Kalidou Koulibaly will fly to LA tonight and complete his medical tomorrow ahead of his £35m move to Chelsea, JORDAN DAVIES WRITES.

The Napoli central defender, 31, will sign with the Blues on a four-year deal.

The move bolsters Thomas Tuchel’s defensive options after the departures of Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger to Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively.

Koulibaly will join up with his new teammates in the next 24 hours to take part in their pre-season tour of the States.

And he could even feature in his first game for the club in Las Vegas on Saturday when they take on Mexican outfit Club America.

Koulibaly joins Raheem Sterling, another new signing who is also in LA after his £50m switch from Manchester City was officially confirmed.

Sterling is understood to be training with the squad today having completed his own medical in London before jetting out.

Koulibaly to Chelsea confirmed

Chelsea have completed the signing of Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli.

The Blues will pay Napoli €40m in total for the defender, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Once Napoli check the paperwork, the centre-back will officially be unveiled by the Blues.

He'll earn €10m net salary per season during his time at Stamford Bridge, it was added.

James is staying put

Reece James has no intentions of following Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen out of the Chelsea exit.

The full-back plans to stay at Stamford Bridge for the foreseeable future.

He said: "I grew up as a Chelsea fan and I made my name playing for Chelsea the club I’ve always supported.

"I don’t see why that would change, I play for Chelsea now and I’m enjoying it."

James is now set to link up with England compatriot Raheem Sterling who completed his move to Chelsea today.

Chelsea’s top earners revealed

Kalidou Koulibaly and Raheem Sterling are on the verge of joining Chelsea as Thomas Tuchel prepares to bolster his squad.

Sterling is set to join for a deal worth up to £50million, while Napoli defender Koulibaly is expected to arrive for £35m.

According to Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Koulibaly will pen a contract worth £162,000 a week at Stamford Bridge.

This will make him Chelsea’s fifth highest paid player.

But Sterling is set for a whopping £300,000 deal, according to The Athletic, which would see him in second spot.

Take a look below at where the duo would rank amongst Chelsea’s best-paid players.

Napoli identify Koulibaly replacement

Napoli are in contact with Manchester United regarding a move for Eric Bailly, according to reports.

The Serie A side are preparing for life after stalwart defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

The Senegalese defender, 34, is set to bring eight years at Napoli to an end by signing for Chelsea in a £34m deal.

Koulibaly has reportedly agreed a deal worth around £162,000 a week at Stamford Bridge.

According to transfer expert Alfredo Pedulla, Napoli are looking to Man United for their Koulibaly replacement.

They claim that the Italian club have opened talks with the Red Devils in a bid to sign Ivorian ace Bailly.

Blue is the best?

Chelsea go into a new season with a new owner... and a new-look defence.

The Blues have already lost Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen this summer, with Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso expected to follow shortly.

With Thiago Silva turning 38 within a month of the 2022-23 season, Todd Boehly and Thomas Tuchel are all-too aware they are in dire need of defensive reinforcements.

Nathan Ake, Kalidou Koulibaly, Presnel Kimpembe, Matthijs de Ligt and Jules Kounde have all been linked.

Here SunSport take a look and compares them all.

Chelsea eye up Kimpembe deal

Chelsea are looking to sign Paris Saint-Germain centre back Presnel Kimpembe, according to reports.

Blues boss Thomas Tuchel is eager to strengthen his defence this summer following the departures of Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger.

According to The Telegraph, the Chelsea boss is keen on signing Kimpembe after working alongside him at PSG for two seasons.

The 26-year-old Frenchman has made 220 appearances for the Parisians since making his senior debut in 2014.

During that time he also helped the club to six Ligue 1 titles.

Barca confirm Raphinha signing

Chelsea have officially missed out on Raphinha after Barcelona confirmed they had reached an agreement to sign the Leeds winger.

A statement read: "Barcelona and Leeds United Football Club have reached an early agreement for the transfer of Raphael Dias Belloli, Raphinha , pending the player's medical examination."

As well as Chelsea, Arsenal had made an offer to sign the Brazilian.

The Blues had even agreed terms with the Whites over the player.

But the ex-Rennes man only had eyes for Barcelona.

Raheem Sterling confirms City exit

Raheem Sterling is set to join Chelsea after confirming he will be leaving Manchester City after seven years.

Taking to Twitter, the England international released a statement where he thanked the Citizens and their fans.

It read: "Seven seasons. Eleven major trophies. A lifetime of memories.

"To the coaching staff who have played a massive role in my development over the years. To my team-mates who have become more than just those I share a pitch with.

"To the backroom staff. To the office staff. To the fans who have tirelessly supported the team, and to everyone involved with Manchester City. My respect for you couldn't be greater.

"What a ride it's been. I am thankful for the ups and the downs, as it's the downs that have, at times, tested my strength and resolve and enabled me to stand here in front of you as the best possible version of myself.

"I arrived in Manchester a 20-year-old. Today I leave as a man. Thank you for your endless support. It's been an honour to wear the shirt of Manchester City."

Jor having a laugh

A football fan has been left fuming after Chelsea star Jorginho "ruined" their Christian Pulisic shirts.

The supporter had headed to Chelsea's pre-season training base in Los Angeles to try and snag Pulisic's autograph.

But instead of getting a signature from the American, the fan had their Borussia Dortmund and USA Pulisic shirts signed by Jorginho.

And while many Chelsea supporters would be happy about an autograph from a member of the first team, this fan wasn't.

They claimed Jorginho walked over after training and simply signed the Pulisic shirts without permission, while Pulisic himself failed to sign either of them.

The fuming fan took to Twitter to say the kits were now "ruined" and they were "very disappointed".

West Ham keen on Broja

West Ham have held talks with Chelsea regarding striker Armando Broja, SunSport understands.

David Moyes is keen to bring a centre-forward to prove competition for Michail Antonio.

And early talks have been held with the Blues over a deal worth a minimum £30million for Albania international Broja.

The youngster scored six Premier League goals on loan at Southampton last season.

Along with Broja, West Ham are also interested in Sassuolo's Gianluca Scamacca and Blackburn's Ben Brereton Diaz.

‘Tuchel’s the best we’ll get’

Chelsea will not get a better manager than Thomas Tuchel, according to Ben Chilwell.

Chilwell told the Evening Standard: “As players, we have confidence in the manager. We know we are not going to get a better manager.

“I am not just saying it, he is unbelievable. I think he has a lot of trust in us.

“Now there’s that stability, which could have potentially been tricky, is now resolved it is up to us to work and try and get consistency on the pitch.”

Mount on owner Todd Boehly

Mason Mount has revealed Todd Boehly has been hands-on since taking ownership of Chelsea from Roman Abramovich.

He said: "He's been very close ever since it got announced. Before I came back most of the consortium were at the training ground and around the boys and the coaching staff, which is obviously good to see and starting to build bonds and be very close.

"It's only the beginning but it's very exciting for us and we're looking forward to what the future holds.

"To have that long reign under Roman, it's changed very quickly, it's a new start, you have to get used to it very quickly and they've been brilliant so far, come in and filled us with a lot of confidence.

"Us as players we've always focused on what we can do on the pitch but it fills you with confidence when you know everything's under control away from the pitch."

Mount confirms Chelsea contract talks

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has confirmed he plans to hold contract talks in the future to extend his stay.

Mount told Sky Sports: "I've got two years but I'm extremely happy at this club.

"I've been here since six years old, so I think maybe over the next couple of months the talks will start, so obviously it's exciting.

"Every new year is special. I didn't get to go away on a pre-season tour last season so to come here (Los Angeles) has been brilliant to get back at it.

"All the boys have been buzzing, a really good feel around the group and to get back training and working hard that's what we want to do. We've got a massive season coming up."

De Jong should join Chelsea

Former Chelsea right-back Glen Johnson believes Barcelona midfielder would rather link up with the Blues than Man Utd if he departs the Nou Camp.

Speaking to BettingOdds.com, he said: "They [United] can beat Chelsea to the signing of Frenkie de Jong, but only if they break the bank.

"If you’re the player and you’ve got two of the same offer, one from Manchester United and the other from Chelsea, then it’s a no brainer, you’re going to go to Chelsea all day long.

"Manchester United no longer have that authority. There was a time when Manchester United came knocking and the answer would be ‘yes’.

"They can only sign players now that Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich don’t want, unless they’re going to double the player’s salary.”