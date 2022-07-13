ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
iPhone ‘battery killer’ warning as common mistake slashes lifespan – ‘Lazarus’ trick can give your device two more years

ONE vital charging mistake can destroy your iPhone's battery – here's how to protect your device.

Today’s lithium-ion batteries come equipped with an impressive lifespan, especially when compared with older models.

Overcharging your iPhone can make your battery die faster in the long run Credit: Getty

However, their functionality doesn't last forever, and if you don't handle them with care, they will break down.

And according to experts, most people tend to charge their iPhones incorrectly.

One thing in particular that people do wrong is over-charge their iPhones.

You are guilty of this if you leave your device to juice up overnight, or after it hits 100 percent.

Don't charge your device to 100 percent

In fact, it's often recommended to avoid even charging your iPhone all the way.

Studies have actually found that charging your iPhone's lithium-ion battery to 100 percent can actually damage it.

This, in turn, reduces the battery's lifespan, giving you fewer charges in the end.

Why else shouldn't I do this?

Charging for a long period of time can also cause your battery to overheat, which may even damage your phone.

And in some instances, the overheating can burn you – especially if the battery is not certified by Apple.

How long should I charge?

While the data varies on which percentage you should be aiming for, the general consensus, in this case, seems to be the lower the better.

Many seem to think that 80 percent is the number to strive for when charging your phone as going any higher requires its battery to use a higher voltage.

Still, it's important to note that your battery will always degrade to around 80 percent of its original capacity after 500 charges.

What can I do to fix battery life?

Many people will choose to buy a new phone once their battery life starts to suffer. But it is far cheaper just to get the battery replaced.

Apple will actually replace your iPhone battery for $ 69 if it is out of warranty - or for free if you have AppleCare+.

And it could mean you get a good four years of usage out of an iPhone versus two.

After all, Apple supports older models for years with iOS updates, so you won't miss out on most software features anyway.

Consider getting an official battery replacement to keep your iPhone running strong.

But be very wary of unofficial alternatives.

Like unofficial charging cables, an unofficial battery replacement could be very risky.

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain's biggest newsbrand.

