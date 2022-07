The concept of exfoliation used to refer only to physical scrubs too harsh for people with sensitive or reactive skin. These days, there are plenty of gentler exfoliators for sensitive skin. While exfoliation is not needed daily, like a face wash or moisturizer, it is something that should be done regularly in one’s routine. After all, it gets rid of dead skin, which results in a myriad of benefits, like evening out skin tone, improving texture, unclogging pores, preventing acne as well as fine lines and wrinkles, and allowing your other skincare products to be absorbed better, which in turn, helps makeup to go on smoother. Exfoliation wins all around.

SKIN CARE ・ 7 DAYS AGO