ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osage Beach, MO

Helen Joan (Thomas) Jamison (April 1, 1935 - July 10, 2022)

lakeexpo.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHelen Joan (Thomas) Jamison passed away on July 10, 2022 in Osage Beach, Missouri. Helen was born on April 1, 1935 to Leonard and Avis (Langford) Thomas in Alliance, Nebraska. She was joined in marriage to Robert E. Jamison on January 1, 1955. They spent many years in Hudson and Pagosa...

www.lakeexpo.com

Comments / 0

Related
lakeexpo.com

4683 Harbor Heights Lane, Osage Beach, Missouri 65065

Location, location, location! Ideal area as you are right in the middle of Osage Beach close to anything/everything you want but also has a nice neighborhood type feel. Upon driving up to home, you'll note the fantastic curb appeal, flawless landscaping & flat driveway. Entering the home, you'll notice it's well cared for & in immaculate condition, vaulted ceilings, LVP flooring, all stainless steel appliances & covered deck area that overlooks the back yard. Master suite features walk-in tile shower, soaking tub & huge walk-in closet. 3beds/2baths on the main level and downstairs is ready to be framed as it has plans for additional 2beds/1bath, family room, utility room and wet-bar area if desired. Lower level walks out back yard which has a 6' privacy fence. Don't wait any longer; make the move now to live in this ideal location at Lake of the Ozarks!
OSAGE BEACH, MO
lakeexpo.com

171 Crown Point Lane, Four Seasons, Missouri 65049

Amazingly secluded fixer upper in one of the most desired neighborhoods at the lake! This property includes 4 gentle lake view lots nestled in the woods. Main level has windows lakeside to take advantage of the huge winter views. Trees could be trimmed up in the summertime to open up the view, as well. Great location minutes from the Swim and Tennis Club with lake access, boat ramp, walking path and many more of the Four Seasons amenities. Seller will take offers until Tuesday July 19th at noon. Sellers to respond by 2:00 pm. Sellers have never occupied the property so no seller's disclosures to be provided.
VILLAGE OF FOUR SEASONS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eldon, MO
City
Lincoln, MO
City
Cleveland, MO
Osage Beach, MO
Obituaries
City
Kearney, MO
State
Missouri State
State
Ohio State
State
Colorado State
Missouri State
Missouri Obituaries
City
Lake Ozark, MO
City
Bethany, MO
City
Osage Beach, MO
State
Nebraska State
lakeexpo.com

Captain Ron's - Live Music by DJ Kyle

WHERE: Captain Ron's Bar & Grill, 82 Aloha Lane, Sunrise Beach, MO 65079. Join us for live music at Captain Ron's by DJ Kyle. Beachfront fun at Lake of the Ozarks for all ages! Captain Ron’s offers that and so much more. With live entertainment, volleyball area and beach for the whole family. Don’t miss out on making the trip to this Lake legend!
SUNRISE BEACH, MO
lakeexpo.com

Human Remains Found At Lake Of The Ozarks May Be Local Man Who Went Missing

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — Human remains found in Lake of the Ozarks State Park may be those of a local man who went missing more than a month ago. The remains were found by Camden County Sheriff's Department at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday morning after a tip from the Jefferson City Police Department about the body's location. Detectives and deputies from both departments as well as Missouri State Park Rangers responded to the area near McCubbins Point, in Lake of the Ozarks State Park, and located what they think may be the body of 36-year-old Tanner Elmore.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
Joan Collins
lakeexpo.com

Man Injured In A Crash On Highway 42

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. — A Roach man was injured Thursday in a crash on Highway 42. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Ricky Rembolt, 32, was driving a 2011 GMC Sierra when the vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree. Rembolt sustained moderate...
ROACH, MO
lakeexpo.com

Off the Cliff - Live Music by Baub Eis Band

Saturday, July 16, 2022, 8 - 11 p.m. WHERE: Off the Cliff, 66 North Shore Drive, Lake Ozark, MO 65049. The Baub Eis Band has been rocking the Lake of the Ozarks and the Midwest for over 20 years! Rich Robben and Baub Eis are a centrifuge of blues, rock and jam band sounds, and have recently been joined by longtime friend KP Hauge on the bass guitar.
LAKE OZARK, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy