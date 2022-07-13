ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Day Two of Amazon’s Prime Day Has More Great Goodies You Need

By Jonathon Klein
The Drive
The Drive
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IMNIz_0geJJskp00 Amazon

We did it, folks. We got through the first day of Amazon’s Prime Day! There were tons of great deals The Drive’s team dug up for everyone yesterday, and we may have clicked on a few for ourselves too. But if you thought Prime Day was just one day because, well, it’s Prime Day and not Prime Days or Prime Week (which I’m sure is coming), you’ve got another thing coming. Welcome to Amazon’s Prime Day, Part Deux.

The Drive is spending all of today rounding up the best of the rest, as well as some fun, weird, and wild deals you just have to have. Check out what we’ve already found and stay tuned for more. Happy hunting.

Today’s Best Deals

Today’s Best Deals

For More Day One Prime Day Deals, Check These Stories Out

Comments / 0

Related
The Drive

Take a Look At These Leftover Amazon Prime Day Deals

Because we really don’t want you to miss out. The past two days have been wild thanks to Amazon's Prime Day deals. They came in hot and fast and by the time you had a minute to even consider looking at more sales, they were gone. It sucks to miss out, but there are a host of deals still up giving you another opportunity to save. That's why we're highlighting some of the best deals that are still running after Prime Day 2k22 officially shut it down.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Prime Day#Goodies#Gps#Radar Detector
The Drive

Lego Car Prices Are Going Up Soon. Here Are Kits To Buy Now

Some of Lego’s car sets will be going up by as much as $70. Lego announced it would raise the prices on many of its products starting next month. Some of the affected Lego sets are cars and motorcycles, which will cost more by up to $70. Time to pick up those holiday gifts for yourself. (It's fine, we all do it.)
SHOPPING
The Drive

Give Batteries a Break With a Generator From Amazon

Because there’s always room for more power. Generators are a tool everyone needs but very few have. Batteries are only going to take you so far in a recreational setting, and you never know when an emergency will hit the home front. Thankfully, Amazon's deals on generators will send you into the weekend with peace of mind knowing you've got backup at a discount.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
The Drive

BMW Responds to Fury Over Heated Seats Subscription Fee

BMW is trying to cool the controversy that heated seat subscriptions has created. BMW released a statement Friday to address the controversy over its in-vehicle subscriptions, called "Functions on Demand." In some markets, Functions on Demand charges owners to access preinstalled hardware, such as heated seats. The statement is addressed to the automaker's U.S. customers and downplays subscription services like these will play for future owners. The company said the added functionality on top of pre-existing hardware—like using a driver-assistance camera as a dash recording device—will be the bulk of what BMW offers in the U.S. This is in contrast to charging for the core functionality of an option that was installed/ordered from the factory, which the statement attempts to pour cold water on.
CARS
The Drive

The Drive

New York City, NY
49K+
Followers
10K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

One-stop shop for all things automotive (car tech, global auto news and vehicle reviews), defense and aviation coverage.

 https://thedrive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy