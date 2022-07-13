ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southampton, NY

Community Housing Fund Will Be On The Ballot In Southampton: Town Board Vote Is Unanimous

27east.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Southampton Town Board unanimously approved sending the creation of a Community Housing Fund to the voters in November on Tuesday, July 12. “Now it’s in the hands of the... more. UPDATE: 10 a.m. At 2:40 a.m. the U.S. Coast Guard responded with a 60-foot helicopter, ......

www.27east.com

Comments / 1

Related
27east.com

East Hampton DWI Arrests For The Week Of July 14

Thomas J. Jurkiewitcz, 53, of East Hampton was arrested by East Hampton Town Police on July 3 at 6:49 p.m. and charged with aggravated DWI for having a blood alcohol... more. Manuel R. Sacancela-Guaman, 28, of Sag Harbor was arrested by East Hampton Town Police on June 20 at 10:23 p.m. and charged with DWI and first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle — all felony charges because of a prior DWI conviction within the last 10 years. Police said that at 9:49 p.m. they observed a 2007 Honda Civic driving south on Route 114 near Stephen Hands Path in East Hampton and the driver was not able to stay in the southbound lane and was driving on the shoulder. Police said Sacancela-Guaman, once pulled over, appeared intoxicated and did ... 11 Jul 2022 by Staff Writer.
EAST HAMPTON, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy