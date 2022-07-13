ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Hampton, NY

East Hampton Settles Lawsuit Over Bicycle Accident For $2.5 Million

27east.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the same week that two bicyclists were killed on South Fork roads, East Hampton Town agreed to settle a lawsuit filed by the family of a man who was... more. Assemblyman Fred W. Thiele Jr. recently announced that Governor Kathy Hochul has signed legislation that would enable the New York...

www.27east.com

Comments / 0

Related
27east.com

East Hampton DWI Arrests For The Week Of July 14

Thomas J. Jurkiewitcz, 53, of East Hampton was arrested by East Hampton Town Police on July 3 at 6:49 p.m. and charged with aggravated DWI for having a blood alcohol... more. Manuel R. Sacancela-Guaman, 28, of Sag Harbor was arrested by East Hampton Town Police on June 20 at 10:23 p.m. and charged with DWI and first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle — all felony charges because of a prior DWI conviction within the last 10 years. Police said that at 9:49 p.m. they observed a 2007 Honda Civic driving south on Route 114 near Stephen Hands Path in East Hampton and the driver was not able to stay in the southbound lane and was driving on the shoulder. Police said Sacancela-Guaman, once pulled over, appeared intoxicated and did ... 11 Jul 2022 by Staff Writer.
EAST HAMPTON, NY
PIX11

Body of missing swimmer, 22, found in Long Island waters: police

LONG ISLAND (PIX11)— The body of a missing 22-year-old swimmer was found on the south side of Shinnecock Canal in Long Island, police said Saturday. John Escorcia-Arroyo was reported missing after he attempted to swim across the canal in Hamptons Bay at around 2:11 a.m. Thursday, officials said. The Long Island man jumped into the […]
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Hampton, NY
City
Southampton, NY
City
Sag Harbor, NY
East Hampton, NY
Crime & Safety
Southampton, NY
Crime & Safety
Shore News Network

Suffolk County Police Serve Warrant, Sieze Gun and Drugs

WEST BABYLON, NY – The Suffolk County Police Department executed a search warrant in West Babylon, leading to an arrest on gun and drug charges. According to police, patrol officers observed a man holding a pistol while standing in front of a home on East 13th Street on July 5. When the officers approached the man, he fled on foot but was located a short time later. Officers recovered a .40 caliber Glock 27 along with a large-capacity magazine.
WEST BABYLON, NY
PIX11

Long Island man allegedly laid tire spikes near police stations

MINEOLA, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Mineola man allegedly laid tire spikes near Nassau County Police facilities five times since May, damaging multiple vehicles, authorities said Friday in announcing the suspect’s arrest. Manuel Reis, 59, was arrested Thursday at his Mineola home on charges including criminal mischief, reckless endangerment,...
MINEOLA, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Daily Voice

ID Released For Woman Found Dead At Parking Lot In Westport

Police have released the identity of a woman found dead in the backseat of a car in a Fairfield County parking lot. The woman, identified as Joanna Smith, age 34, of Stratford, was found lying in the backseat of a running car in Westport in the parking lot of 40 Jesup Road at about 8:40 p.m. on Sunday, July 10, according to Lt. Dave Wolf, of Westport Police Department.
WESTPORT, CT
TBR News Media

Wanted for South Setauket petit larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers an Suffolk County Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man and woman who allegedly stole from a South Setauket store in June. A man and woman allegedly stole assorted merchandise from Target, located at 265 Pond...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bike#Stony Brook Southampton#Bicycle Accident#State
longisland.com

Five Preserves to Enjoy Nature on Long Island in Suffolk County

Looking for a beautiful spot to commune with nature or just get away from the hustle and bustle and enjoy some time alone? These Nature preserves offer quick getaways where you can leave your troubles behind for an hour or two and just walk among the wildlife, taking in the natural beauty of Long Island in Suffolk County.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

This Is The Fattest County In New York State

A new study shows that most New Yorkers have gotten fatter over the past 10 years with most counties in the state reporting an increase in the amount of obesity reported in their residents. So what county is the fattest? According to the latest data released by New York State...
POLITICS
Herald Community Newspapers

Suffolk woman charged with embezzling $400,000

An East Islip woman was arrested for allegedly stealing more than $400,000 from a church in Seaford and the Diocese of Rockville Centre from August 2019 through January of this year, Nassau police said. Iris Gomez, 39, of Claridge Lane, worked as an office administrator for St. William the Abbot...
SEAFORD, NY
eastendbeacon.com

Flotilla Highlights Threats to Mattituck Inlet

A flotilla of nearly two dozen kayakers, accompanied by the Long Island Soundkeeper, took to the waters of Mattituck Inlet on Saturday morning, July 16, in a protest highlighting the potential environmental damage that could be done by the construction of two football field-sized yacht storage buildings proposed at Strong’s Yacht Center on the inlet.
MATTITUCK, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Health Services
27east.com

‘Roundabouts’ On Tap For Montauk And Stephen Hands Path

The first traffic “roundabout” on East Hampton Town roads could be built on a Montauk back road where addressing chronic flooding and water pollution could be ancillary benefits of easing... more. 27east.com · How School Districts Are Addresses Safety in Light of the Robb Elementary Shooting ... 14...
MONTAUK, NY
WIBX 950

Can You Be Legally Forced Into A Mental Hospital In New York State?

Mental health has become even more important than ever. If someone suspects that a person's mental health needs to be addressed professionally, can they force the person to be committed to a mental hospital in New York? I'm sure you've seen a movie or TV show where a person is involuntarily sent to get mental health help against their will. But does that actually happen in real life?
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy