Vandals Cause Thousands In Damages At Beach Restrooms

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVandals have ripped apart public bathrooms at Ditch Plains Beach twice in the past year, causing thousands of dollars in damage both times. Similar vandalism hit Maidstone Park Beach in... more. With the murder trial of a Montauk man, Joseph Grippo, slated to begin Monday, July ... by T.E....

East Hampton DWI Arrests For The Week Of July 14

Thomas J. Jurkiewitcz, 53, of East Hampton was arrested by East Hampton Town Police on July 3 at 6:49 p.m. and charged with aggravated DWI for having a blood alcohol... more. Manuel R. Sacancela-Guaman, 28, of Sag Harbor was arrested by East Hampton Town Police on June 20 at 10:23 p.m. and charged with DWI and first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle — all felony charges because of a prior DWI conviction within the last 10 years. Police said that at 9:49 p.m. they observed a 2007 Honda Civic driving south on Route 114 near Stephen Hands Path in East Hampton and the driver was not able to stay in the southbound lane and was driving on the shoulder. Police said Sacancela-Guaman, once pulled over, appeared intoxicated and did ... 11 Jul 2022 by Staff Writer.
EAST HAMPTON, NY
Suffolk County Police Serve Warrant, Sieze Gun and Drugs

WEST BABYLON, NY – The Suffolk County Police Department executed a search warrant in West Babylon, leading to an arrest on gun and drug charges. According to police, patrol officers observed a man holding a pistol while standing in front of a home on East 13th Street on July 5. When the officers approached the man, he fled on foot but was located a short time later. Officers recovered a .40 caliber Glock 27 along with a large-capacity magazine.
WEST BABYLON, NY
ID Released For Woman Found Dead At Parking Lot In Westport

Police have released the identity of a woman found dead in the backseat of a car in a Fairfield County parking lot. The woman, identified as Joanna Smith, age 34, of Stratford, was found lying in the backseat of a running car in Westport in the parking lot of 40 Jesup Road at about 8:40 p.m. on Sunday, July 10, according to Lt. Dave Wolf, of Westport Police Department.
WESTPORT, CT
Flotilla Highlights Threats to Mattituck Inlet

A flotilla of nearly two dozen kayakers, accompanied by the Long Island Soundkeeper, took to the waters of Mattituck Inlet on Saturday morning, July 16, in a protest highlighting the potential environmental damage that could be done by the construction of two football field-sized yacht storage buildings proposed at Strong’s Yacht Center on the inlet.
MATTITUCK, NY
Suffolk woman charged with embezzling $400,000

An East Islip woman was arrested for allegedly stealing more than $400,000 from a church in Seaford and the Diocese of Rockville Centre from August 2019 through January of this year, Nassau police said. Iris Gomez, 39, of Claridge Lane, worked as an office administrator for St. William the Abbot...
SEAFORD, NY
Bayport Beach Closed to Bathing

Bayport Beach is closed to bathing due to the finding of bacteria at levels in excess of acceptable criteria. According to Suffolk County Commissioner of Health Dr. Gregson Pigott, bathing in bacteria-contaminated water can result in gastrointestinal illness, as well as infections of the eyes, ears, nose, and throat. Beaches...
BAYPORT, NY
Thousands of pills stolen from Monroe pharmacy

MONROE, Conn. (WTNH) – Monroe police are investigating after thousands of pills were stolen from a Rite Aid pharmacy on Wednesday afternoon. Police said around 3:39 p.m., four men wearing ski masks and face coverings entered the Rite Aid and ordered employees to open the safe where the narcotics are stored. According to police, thousands […]
MONROE, CT
Five Preserves to Enjoy Nature on Long Island in Suffolk County

Looking for a beautiful spot to commune with nature or just get away from the hustle and bustle and enjoy some time alone? These Nature preserves offer quick getaways where you can leave your troubles behind for an hour or two and just walk among the wildlife, taking in the natural beauty of Long Island in Suffolk County.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY

