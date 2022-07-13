Motorcyclist dies in crash on Highway 99 in Turlock

A Twain Harte man died Tuesday morning in a motorcycle crash on Highway 99 in Turlock, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The 65-year-old man was riding a motorcycle north on Highway 99, approaching Lander Avenue just before 10:30 a.m., when for unknown reasons he veered to the right.

The motorcycle moved from the center lane into the slow lane and then continued off the highway onto a dirt and grass area, where it hit a barbed-wire fence, according to the CHP.

The rider was ejected from the motorcycle and died at the scene. His name has not yet been released because officials are trying to locate his family.