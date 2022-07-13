ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vigo County, IN

IN students improve on tests, trail pre-pandemic marks

By The Associated Press, Brandyn Benter
VCSC students improve in 9 of 15 test areas in ILEARN assessment

INDIANAPOLIS (AP/WTWO/WAWV) — Indiana students had small improvements in their English and math scores, with standardized test results indicating a tentative bright spot following years of pandemic-disrupted learning.

Results for the spring 2022 ILEARN exam released Wednesday by the Indiana Department of Education show the statewide percentage of students meeting grade expectations for math climbing to 39.4% from 2021′s 36.9%.

The English proficiency levels rose to 41.2%, up from last year’s 40.5%. Indiana Secretary of Education Katie Jenner says she believes teachers and students should be proud of their progress in recovering from the pandemic’s disruptions.

See the full breakdown of ILEARN results here

According to the Vigo County School Corporation, Vigo County students in grades 3-8 improved scores from last year in nine of the 15 areas tested in ILEARN. Math was the area that saw the most positive momentum with all but one grade improving scores from spring 2021 to spring 2022.

VCSC’s head of media relations Teresa Stuckey commended the teachers, principals and other VCSC staff for their efforts in providing instruction during the two years since the pandemic downturn.

The VCSC was especially pleased to show growth in math achievement at all three grade levels in middle school this year.  For the past few years, middle school math scores have been the lowest area of student performance on ILEARN for Vigo County. Teachers have continued to work to strengthen math achievement at the middle school level.  Last year, middle school math teachers used both a core math program and a supplemental math digital program during enrichment time. The district also used federal ESSER grant funds to provide after school tutoring in language arts and math.

Executive Director of Elementary Education, Title 1, & Communication, Indiana Association of School Principals District 8 President, Teresa Stuckey Ed.S

VCSC attributes much of the growth in math scores to new, three-times-a-year testing for Kindergarten through second grade, and twice a year for grades 3-8. Saying the benchmarks and reports generated help teachers guide their instruction. A number of other initiatives are in place as well to assist students with learning mathematics. District Math Coach Dee Gosnell said its a combination of all efforts from the organization that have yielded these positive results.

“The enthusiasm of teachers as we dig deeper into problem solving and higher level thinking is exciting. Seeing teachers rejuvenated and then seeing the results of their hard work and effort makes me proud. We are ready to forge ahead even deeper into priority standards as we piggyback off of these scores,” Gosnell said.

Health
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

