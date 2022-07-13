ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre County, PA

2022 Children’s Miracle Network Kid Ambassador.

abc23.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Centre County Four year old Aiden Getz is now a 2022 Children’s Miracle Network Kid Ambassador. Aiden is from Spring Mills, Centre County and was born on New Year’s Day in 2018 premature, at 28...

www.abc23.com

Comments / 0

WTAJ

Blair Media Blood Blitz coming to Altoona Area Jr. High

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Participate in the largest blood drive in Blair County on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Kristy Replogle from the American Red Cross stops by Studio 814 to chat about the 34th Annual Blair Media Blood Blitz. Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood. Donors...
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

What to Expect at Duncansville Community Days 2022

DUNCANSVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The schedule for Duncansville Community Days is out, and community members can expect a lot of fun ahead of the big weekend. Ashlyn Dugan stops by to give us the details. Friday July 15 from 5:00 p.m. – 10 p.m. 5:00 PM- Opening Ceremony.
DUNCANSVILLE, PA
WTAJ

75th annual Huntingdon County Fire Convention in full swing

SHADE GAP, Pa. (WTAJ)– The 75th Annual Huntingdon County Fire Convention kicked off earlier this week, but there is still plenty of time to get in on the fun. This year’s event will be hosted by the Shade Gap Fire Company and the Orbisonia-Rockhill EMS at the fire department building. Friday, July 15, and Saturday, […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Altoona meal prep businesses open storefront

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Sometimes meal prepping can be so exhausting. Plus you add in the fact that some food just isn’t that healthy for you or there are allergy concerns. Well say no more, ZeNom Bites and Primal Eats have got you covered. Jennifer Hoyer started her meal-prepping business during the pandemic to help […]
ALTOONA, PA
abc23.com

Central Pa Festival of the Arts

Central Pa Festival of the Arts organizers put together a children and youth day, letting local kids engage with the arts. You’ll find nothing but booths lining Allen Street in State College. There’s no shortage of activities for kids at the Central Pa Festival of the Arts non-stop entertainment and arts education.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Lancaster Farming

Karns Foods Is Now A Super Market for Pennsylvania Beef Farmers

After dealing with the uncertainty of milk prices for years, Daryl Hart wanted to add a stable revenue source to his farm. Last December, he found it through a partnership with Karns Foods, a privately-owned supermarket chain in Pennsylvania’s capital region. Hart, of McAlisterville, is now one of 19...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Route 53 Country Store now open

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Two years ago Uncle Phil’s General Store burnt down and has been vacant up until now. Andrew and Shana Woomer decided to rebuild and expand the store from its former glory. The Route 53 Country Store is now open seven days a week from 5 a.m. till 10 p.m. With […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
wpsu.org

UPDATED: A Centre County judge makes the search warrants involving Penn State student crime victims public after the university had them sealed

This story was produced by the State College regional bureau of Spotlight PA, an independent, nonpartisan newsroom dedicated to investigative and public-service journalism for Pennsylvania. Sign up for our regional newsletter, Talk of the Town. UPDATE: Several hours after this story was published, Centre County President Judge Pamela Ruest ordered...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Vehicle ripped in two on Interstate 80

Danville, Pa. — Friday night, at approximately 8:45 p.m., travelers on eastbound Interstate 80, near mile marker 223 just outside of Danville, saw something not often seen on a four-lane highway: a vehicle split into two pieces. It is believed a spring snapped while the vehicle was being towed at a speed of approximately 60 miles per hour. The towed vehicle then began to sway wildly, before dropping and breaking apart. The driver of the tow truck was uninjured. No one was within 50 yards of the vehicles when the wreckage occurred, and all upcoming traffic was either able to stop or safely go around in the passing lane, which remained unobstructed.
DANVILLE, PA
WTAJ

Wanted Altoona man busted at Wendy’s

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man who had a warrant for his arrest is in jail after sheriffs found him at Wendy’s, though it’s reported he gave deputies a hard time before being taken into custody. On July 12 around 2:30 p.m., 33-year-old Jeffery K. Burgmeier III was spotted by the deputies of […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Unfinished repairs to home gets Elk County man charges

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Thousands of dollars worth of unfinished work for home improvement has landed a Ridgway man charges, according to police. The homeowner told police that Jeffrey Schatz, 50, of Schatz Hometown Masonry signed a contract in July 2019 for home improvement repairs totaling $24,200 at a home at the 500 block of […]
ELK COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Former parsonage considered ‘total loss’ after fire

LYCOMING TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Flames tore through and destroyed a home near a church in Lycoming County. The Hepburn Township Fire Chief told Eyewitness News a car caught on fire inside the garage and spread well into the house. It’s the former Fairlawn Community Church parsonage. Two people and two cats were home at […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA

