2022 Children’s Miracle Network Kid Ambassador.

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Participate in the largest blood drive in Blair County on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Kristy Replogle from the American Red Cross stops by Studio 814 to chat about the 34th Annual Blair Media Blood Blitz. Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood. Donors...
DUNCANSVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The schedule for Duncansville Community Days is out, and community members can expect a lot of fun ahead of the big weekend. Ashlyn Dugan stops by to give us the details. Friday July 15 from 5:00 p.m. – 10 p.m. 5:00 PM- Opening Ceremony.
SHADE GAP, Pa. (WTAJ)– The 75th Annual Huntingdon County Fire Convention kicked off earlier this week, but there is still plenty of time to get in on the fun. This year’s event will be hosted by the Shade Gap Fire Company and the Orbisonia-Rockhill EMS at the fire department building. Friday, July 15, and Saturday, […]
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Sometimes meal prepping can be so exhausting. Plus you add in the fact that some food just isn’t that healthy for you or there are allergy concerns. Well say no more, ZeNom Bites and Primal Eats have got you covered. Jennifer Hoyer started her meal-prepping business during the pandemic to help […]
Central Pa Festival of the Arts organizers put together a children and youth day, letting local kids engage with the arts. You’ll find nothing but booths lining Allen Street in State College. There’s no shortage of activities for kids at the Central Pa Festival of the Arts non-stop entertainment and arts education.
After dealing with the uncertainty of milk prices for years, Daryl Hart wanted to add a stable revenue source to his farm. Last December, he found it through a partnership with Karns Foods, a privately-owned supermarket chain in Pennsylvania’s capital region. Hart, of McAlisterville, is now one of 19...
STATE COLLEGE — Mount Nittany Health recently opened the expanded and modernized Joseph V. and Suzanne P. Paterno Women and Children’s Services Unit, located at Mount Nittany Medical Center in State College. The largest unit of its kind in the region, the new women and children’s services unit...
Looking for some delicious summer fun this weekend? Why not check out the Dessert Festival at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex this Saturday. If you're looking for a summer treat that will satisfy your sweet tooth, look no further than this weekend's Dessert Festival.
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Two years ago Uncle Phil’s General Store burnt down and has been vacant up until now. Andrew and Shana Woomer decided to rebuild and expand the store from its former glory. The Route 53 Country Store is now open seven days a week from 5 a.m. till 10 p.m. With […]
What you need to know today, Friday, July 15, 2022. High: 86; Low: 68. Mostly sunny today and tomorrow, storms possible Sunday. Hershey factory: The Hershey Co. presented plans to Derry Township last night on a new factory near its Reese’s plant, but hasn’t decided how it will use the facility.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Rain or shine the 25th Annual Curwensville Days Car show is set to take place this weekend in Irvin Park. From Saturday, July 16 at 9 a.m. until Noon drivers can register their cars for the event. Registration is free and as well as admission for displays. So, if you’re […]
SANDY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police have released information surrounding a July 13 fire that destroyed three DuBois residences and resulted in approximately $2,000,000.00 in damage. (Photos courtesy Oklahoma Fire Station 37. The Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal Unit was requested to investigate the cause and origin of...
MACKEYVILLE, PA – This is a big week for classic car lovers in Clinton County. Friday and Saturday will mark the 21st annual antique and classic car auction at the Central Pennsylvania Auto Auction near Mackeyville. The annual auction event will begin on Friday at 9 a.m. with 225...
This story was produced by the State College regional bureau of Spotlight PA, an independent, nonpartisan newsroom dedicated to investigative and public-service journalism for Pennsylvania. Sign up for our regional newsletter, Talk of the Town. UPDATE: Several hours after this story was published, Centre County President Judge Pamela Ruest ordered...
Danville, Pa. — Friday night, at approximately 8:45 p.m., travelers on eastbound Interstate 80, near mile marker 223 just outside of Danville, saw something not often seen on a four-lane highway: a vehicle split into two pieces.
It is believed a spring snapped while the vehicle was being towed at a speed of approximately 60 miles per hour. The towed vehicle then began to sway wildly, before dropping and breaking apart.
The driver of the tow truck was uninjured. No one was within 50 yards of the vehicles when the wreckage occurred, and all upcoming traffic was either able to stop or safely go around in the passing lane, which remained unobstructed.
The popular discount supermarket chain Grocery Outlet plans to open multiple new store locations in Pennsylvania. Grocery Outlet has announced plans to open multiple new store locations in Pennsylvania, which is good news for residents who are looking for affordable groceries.
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man who had a warrant for his arrest is in jail after sheriffs found him at Wendy’s, though it’s reported he gave deputies a hard time before being taken into custody. On July 12 around 2:30 p.m., 33-year-old Jeffery K. Burgmeier III was spotted by the deputies of […]
ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Thousands of dollars worth of unfinished work for home improvement has landed a Ridgway man charges, according to police. The homeowner told police that Jeffrey Schatz, 50, of Schatz Hometown Masonry signed a contract in July 2019 for home improvement repairs totaling $24,200 at a home at the 500 block of […]
LYCOMING TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Flames tore through and destroyed a home near a church in Lycoming County. The Hepburn Township Fire Chief told Eyewitness News a car caught on fire inside the garage and spread well into the house. It’s the former Fairlawn Community Church parsonage. Two people and two cats were home at […]
UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A juvenile was taken to the hospital after a one-vehicle crash Thursday night in Upper Allen Township, Cumberland County. The crash happened around 9:50 p.m. at the intersection of Arcona Road and East Winding Hill Road. Police released a photo from the crash scene. You can see that in the video player above.
Comments / 0