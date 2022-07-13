ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Is Everyone on the Amalfi Coast Except Me?

Let me start by saying: I am happy for you. I do not resent your trip to the Amalfi Coast. Your boobs look amazing. I admire your access to boats. It is a gift to be held at a drone’s angle to the surface of your 4 p.m. cocktail. Your photos...

