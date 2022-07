Get The Hi-Tor Project Back On Track With A Reasonable Spending Plan And Viable Operational Goals; It Is Shameful To Delay This Any Further. Everyone in the county agrees we need a new shelter. That consensus began more than a decade ago and despite short-lived and sporadic infighting at the Hi-Tor Animal Shelter in Pomona – we as a county have been moving toward that Holy Grail.

ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO